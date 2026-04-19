NYC mayor Mamdani calls relation with Trump ‘honest, direct, productive’ as US President slams him for pied-à-terre tax

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani recently described his relationship with US President Donald Trump as "honest, direct, and productive," NBC News reported, a day before the latter accused him of "destroying New York" by proposing a new property tax on wealthy New Yorkers.

Mamdani, who recently marked his first 100 days in the office, told NBC, “He’s the president of the United States of America. I’m the mayor of New York City, and we know that so much of what the city needs is also dependent on a relationship with the federal administration."

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NYC mayor added that, in part, he credits their at times chummy relationship to the fact that "New York City holds a very special place for him as well as for me. We're both from the same city." He went on to say that the discussions between the two of them go beyond the usual scope of presidential conversations; they also delve into highly detailed topics, such as specific zoning law changes in Midtown Manhattan. This, he believes, reflects that Donald Trump is not only the president of the country but also a lifelong New Yorker who has a personal stake and deep interest in these matters.

Trump slams Mamdani Though the two leaders have worked together and met in the Oval Office at least twice. Mamdani was elected last year in November.

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He did not clarify how often he spoke with Trump. However, the NYC mayor still became the subject of Trump's ire this week. He criticised Mamdani and New York Governor Kathy Hochul's plan to institute a pied-a-terre tax on NYC properties worth over $5 million whose owners do not primarily reside there.

In a Truth Social post on Thursday, Trump wrote, "Sadly, Mayor Mamdani is DESTROYING New York! It has no chance! The United States of America should not contribute to its failure. It will only get WORSE. The TAX, TAX, TAX Policies are SO WRONG. People are fleeing. They must change their ways, AND FAST. History has proven, THIS ‘STUFF’ JUST DOESN’T WORK."

Mamdani responds to Trump's ire Responding to Trump's remarks, Mamdani on Friday noted that he and the US President want NYC to succeed, reiterating that this is the way to do it.

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Earlier this week, Mamdani highlighted a proposed pied-à-terre tax, which he estimates could generate $500 million for New York City. The revenue would help support major initiatives, including the expansion of free child care across the city. During his campaign, Mamdani consistently emphasised higher taxes on wealthy residents as a central part of his policy agenda.

Speaking with NBC, he said, "I always said that I believed in the importance of taxing the rich. This is taxing the rich." He went on to say that the idea of a pied-a-terre tax has been pursued in the city for years but never fully realized. He said it’s been encouraging to collaborate with the governor to achieve something many once considered unlikely.

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Mamdani completes 100 days in office Earlier this week, Mamdani marked his first 100 days in the office, following which he highlighted his administration's early achievements and also unveiled three new priorities, including opening the city's first city-run grocery store by 2027. Additionally, the Department of Sanitation will containerise all residential trash across the five boroughs by the end of 2031, and the Department of Transportation's plan to launch an initiative to reduce bus commute times by 20% along dozens of key corridors.