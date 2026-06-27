NYC Mayor Mamdani vows to defy Supreme Court ruling allowing Trump to deport Haitian, Syrian migrants

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has vowed to continue supporting Haitian and Syrian migrants after the US Supreme Court allowed the Trump administration to end deportation protections for the two groups, calling the decision "cruel" and one of the largest attacks on immigrants in modern American history.

Advertisement

The Supreme Court voted 6-3 on Thursday to allow the administration of Donald Trump to end Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for migrants from Haiti and Syria, exposing hundreds of thousands of people to possible deportation.

'We will never accept it' Reacting to the ruling, Mamdani said New York City would continue to stand with immigrant communities.

"To have people who frankly taught the world about freedom have their own freedom put into jeopardy by the actions of a Supreme Court and federal administration — it is not only cruel, it's not something we will ever accept."

"The Supreme Court just sparked one of the largest attacks on immigrants in modern American history. In one fell swoop, thousands of Haitians and Syrians now risk losing the right to live and work in the country they call home."

Advertisement

'New York City is your home' Mamdani said the ruling would have a significant impact on New York City's immigrant population, particularly Haitian and Syrian residents.

"This decision will cause enormous pain across the five boroughs. Here in New York, it falls hardest on our Haitian community, one of the largest in the country, alongside Syrian families."

He sought to reassure migrants affected by the ruling.

"To the tens of thousands of New Yorkers with TPS who are watching the news, frightened about what comes next, hear me clearly: New York City is your home. You belong here. We will not turn our backs on you."

He added: "You will not face this cruelty alone. This administration will stand alongside immigrant New Yorkers today, tomorrow, and every day that follows."

Advertisement

Sanctuary protections strengthened New York City's sanctuary policies largely prevent local law enforcement from enforcing federal immigration laws or cooperating with federal immigration authorities.

Since taking office in January, Mamdani has expanded those protections.

In February, he signed an executive order prohibiting officers from allowing federal immigration agents onto city-owned properties—including public schools, hospitals and homeless shelters—without a judicial warrant.

At the time, Mamdani said: “We will make it clear once again ICE will not be able to enter New York City property without a judicial warrant. That means our schools, our shelters and our hospitals.”

Thousands of New Yorkers affected According to city data, New York City is home to roughly 115,000 Haitian residents and nearly 12,000 Syrian residents.

TPS protections have been available to Syrians since 2012, following the outbreak of civil war, and to Haitians since 2010, after the devastating earthquake.

Advertisement

Supreme Court clears Trump's immigration agenda The Supreme Court's ruling allows the United States Department of Homeland Security to terminate TPS protections, a humanitarian program that currently covers about 1.3 million people from 17 countries.

In a separate 6-3 ruling on Thursday, the court also cleared the way for the administration to potentially revive the controversial "metering" policy at the US-Mexico border, allowing immigration officials to turn away asylum seekers who have not yet entered US territory. The policy limits the number of migrants permitted to apply for asylum each day and was widely used during Trump's previous administration.