NYC mayoral polls 2025: Date, US and India time, key candidates, voting process – all you need to know

New York mayor election 2025: NYC mayoral race is tightening ahead of Election Day 2025, as candidates make their final push to win over undecided voters. With the city heading to the polls on Tuesday, surveys indicate a close contest between Democrat Zohran Mamdani, former Governor Andrew Cuomo, and Republican Curtis Sliwa.

The election — widely viewed as a test of voter sentiment before next year’s midterms — has evolved into a clear clash of ideologies. The campaign has been marked by heated debates, major endorsements, and a surge in early voting across all five boroughs.

Here’s a quick guide to everything you need to know about the 2025 New York City mayoral election — including when and where to vote, who’s running, and what’s at stake.

When is election day in New York City? Election Day is Tuesday, 4 November, according to the New York City Board of Elections. Polls across the five boroughs will at 6 am and close at 9 pm local time, which corresponds to 3:30 pm (on Tuesday) to 6:30 am (on Wednesday) India Standard Time (IST).

Early voting ended on Sunday, 2 November, and so far, more than 164,000 residents have cast their ballots, according to CBS News. Over 50,000 votes were recorded each in Manhattan and Brooklyn, with 38,000 in Queens.

Who are the main candidates running for mayor? There are three candidates on the ballot:

Zohran Mamdani — Democratic nominee and state Assembly member from Astoria, Queens

Andrew Cuomo — Former New York governor running as an independent

Curtis Sliwa — Republican nominee and founder of the Guardian Angels

What are the key issues in this election? Voters say affordability and public safety are the top concerns.

Mamdani’s campaign highlights affordable housing, free public transport, and universal healthcare.

Cuomo focuses on public safety, housing, and governing competence, while Sliwa prioritises crime reduction, bail reform rollback, and reopening Rikers Island.

“There is an affordability crisis, and the real answer is to build more affordable housing — I’m going to build 500,000 additional units,” Cuomo told CBS News.

“I am the law-and-order candidate. That was clear in the debates,” Sliwa said.

Who has endorsed each candidate? Mamdani has won endorsements from Bernie Sanders, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and Governor Kathy Hochul.

Cuomo has the backing of former Mayor Eric Adams, while Sliwa is supported by police and business associations.

How can New Yorkers cast their votes? Voters can vote in person during early voting, on Election Day, or by absentee ballot.

The Board of Elections website provides details on polling locations and absentee voting eligibility.

What’s at stake in this election? The next mayor will face major challenges, including housing shortages, public safety, and infrastructure. With the city still managing the economic fallout of recent years, the winner will play a key role in shaping New York’s recovery.