NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani launches PIT crews to boost efficiency, implement ‘click-to-cancel’ rule: Here's what they do

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has recently announced the launch of five Public Interest Technology (PIT) crews that will help city agencies tackle digital solutions, including building an online portal to implement the “Click-to-Cancel” rule.

According to the official website, the first PIT crew will team up with the Department of Consumer and Worker Protection (DCWP) to build an online portal that will allow New Yorkers to file complaints against companies that trap customers in hard-to-cancel and costly subscriptions. Additionally, the tool is expected to support the Mamdani administration's implementation of the nation's first "Click to Cancel" protections.

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Speaking with NBC on Monday, he said, "I’m currently subscribed to something that I didn’t even know my login for, but they have my credit card information and I don’t know how to cancel it."

According to the report, companies that violate the rules will be fined $525 per violation.

The Roosevelt Institute estimates that the latest initiative from the Mamdani administration will help New Yorkers save over $160 million annually.

Mayor Mamdani added that the average NYC family loses roughly $3,200 a year to junk fees and hidden costs.

NYC announces “click-to-cancel” rule The announcement of the PIT crew programme comes days after Mamdani launched the “click-to-cancel” rule to protect NYC consumers. The rule, which is set to come into effect on 1 October, aims to ban companies from using subscription traps and junk fees and ensure that customers can easily cancel automatic renewals and continuous service offers.

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The DCWP first proposed the rule on 8 April. According to NBC, it is regarded as one of the strongest consumer protection measures adopted at the municipal level in the United States.

Launching the initiative, Mamdani said, "For years, companies have built their business model around making it harder for working people to hold onto their money,” and added, “Whether it’s hidden fees that suddenly appear at checkout or subscriptions that take one click to sign up for and a dozen steps to cancel, the result is the same: working people pay more while corporations profit. That ends now. If you can sign up with one click, you can cancel with one click.”

Apart from the click-to-cancel rule, the NYC mayor also proposed a "junk fees" rule that would require businesses to advertise the total price of any good or service upfront, including all mandatory charges.

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All you need to know about NYC's five PIT crews While one of the PIT crews will support the latest “click-to-cancel” initiative, three will advance Mamdani's affordability and public service agenda, and a fifth, created with funding from The Rockefeller Foundation through the Mayor's Fund to Advance New York City, will focus on additional priorities.

Each of these PIT crews will include product managers, designers, engineers, user researchers and data experts who will work alongside City agencies and New Yorkers to design, build and launch digital solutions on accelerated timelines.

According to the official website, “instead of waiting years for new technology, agencies will be able to move from idea to implementation in a matter of months.”

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The NYC mayor said, "New Yorkers should not be forced to navigate systems that are confusing, outdated and burdened by bureaucracy. The PIT Crew turns that model on its head. These teams will move quickly and deliberately to solve real problems, make City government easier to use, deliver for working New Yorkers and advance our agenda of affordability and public excellence."

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About the Author Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More ✕ Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.



Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.



At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.



She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.



Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.