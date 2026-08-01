NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani showed up with a prepared speech for fallen soldier's funeral, but was never called to give it

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani found himself excluded from the list of speakers at the funeral of Army Sergeant Angel Sarah Rampersad in Queens on Friday, despite reportedly preparing a eulogy for the fallen soldier, according to a report by the New York Post that cited multiple unnamed sources present at the event.

Mayor Seen Reviewing Speech On iPad, Never Called To Stage Mr Mamdani, seated in the fourth row of the church in Ozone Park, was said to have been going through his planned remarks on an iPad while other dignitaries, including New York Governor Kathy Hochul and Queens Borough President Donovan Richards, were invited to speak. A source who attended the funeral told the New York Post that names were being called out one after another, but the mayor's was not among them.

The same source described Mr Mamdani appearing visibly frustrated as the ceremony progressed, glancing toward his staff before eventually putting his tablet away once it became clear he would not be asked to the podium. New York City's mayoral office did not respond to requests for comment on the matter, the report said.

According to insiders cited in the report, the decision to leave Mr Mamdani off the speakers' list may have stemmed from the political leanings of Sergeant Rampersad's family, who were described as supporters of US President Donald Trump and were said to be uncomfortable with the mayor's presence at the podium. Mr Mamdani, a self-described democratic socialist, has been a polarising figure in New York politics, known for his vocal criticism of Israel and of past US military action against Iran.

A separate source connected to the funeral arrangements reportedly said the family wanted to keep the service free of political undertones, given the more conservative leanings within the family.

Soldier Was Among Three Killed In Jordan Missile Strike Sergeant Rampersad, 28, was one of three American soldiers killed on July 17 in an Iranian missile strike on the Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Jordan. She had grown up in a family based in Ozone Park, graduated from John Jay College of Criminal Justice, and later joined the US Army, reportedly following in the footsteps of an uncle who had also served.

The report also noted that it remains unclear whether Mr Mamdani visited Sergeant Rampersad's family in the days following her death, a customary gesture typically extended by New York City's leadership in such circumstances. No mention of any such visit was found on his official schedule or social media accounts, according to the report.

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In the days leading up to the funeral, Mr Mamdani reportedly took part in a housing-related event involving a double-decker bus tour and gave interviews to several national publications. He has also faced criticism in recent weeks over his handling of a Legionnaires' disease outbreak in the city that has claimed multiple lives, even as he continued to promote his proposal for city-run grocery stores.

Rather than delivering the eulogy in person, Mr Mamdani's office later released his prepared remarks, describing them as "remarks as prepared." In the drafted speech, he had intended to reflect on the sacrifice made by fallen soldiers, noting that Sergeant Rampersad had given up her future so that others could safely enjoy theirs.

The funeral, held at Calvary Assembly of God, drew hundreds of mourners including family members, fellow soldiers, neighbours and members of the public, with the soldier's favourite gospel hymns playing through the service. Daisy Davis-Credle, president of the Queens Sunday School Association, was quoted in the report describing Sergeant Rampersad as someone respected across ranks for her manner and leadership.

Governor Hochul, who addressed mourners during the service, was followed by Ozone Park Residents Block Association President Sam Esposito, State Senator Joseph Addabbo Jr, and Mr Richards. City Councilman Frank Morano, seated near the mayor during the service, told the New York Post he had expected Mr Mamdani to be given a chance to speak, noting the choice to feature more local-level officials instead.