NYC Mayoral Election: When will we get to know the result, is Zohran Mamdani still in the lead?

NYC Mayoral Election: Voting is underway in New York to elect the next Mayor to run the country's largest city, as voters react for the first time to Donald Trump's second presidency in elections across America.

Who are in the fray? Zohran Mamdani, who won the Democratic primary earlier this year, faces former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who is running as an independent, and Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa.

US Election Results 2025 LIVE: When will we know the results? According to the New York City Board of Elections, 734,317 early votes have been cast in the past nine days.

— Polls are open in New York City from 6 AM until 9 PM local time.

— Soon after the polling, the first results will start to come

— In the 2021 mayoral election, Eric Adams was declared the winner in less than 20 minutes after polls were closed.

— In June, during the democratic primary, early voting results were released almost immediately at 9 pm.

— However, CBS reported that it could take hours, but if the race is close, it may even take days for the winner to be determined.

— Fox5 reported that, according to the Board of Elections, preliminary vote totals could be released by 10 PM.

Is Zohram Mamdani leading? Voters in New York are set to elect Mamdani as mayor. Polls suggest that Zohran Mamdani leads Andrew Cuomo and Curtis Sliwa.

A poll conducted by Marist at the end of October found Mamdani leading Cuomo by 16 points among likely voters. including those who are undecided yet leaning toward a candidate. Sliwa receives the support of 16% of likely voters, and 3% are undecided.

A majority of likely voters have either a very favorable (36%) or somewhat favorable view (21%) of Mamdani. Nearly four in ten have either a very unfavorable (28%) or somewhat unfavorable (9%) impression of Mamdani, says the poll.

According to RealClearPolitics' average, Zohran Mamdani is leading with 45.8% support.

Will Mamdani make history? After casting his vote, wearing an “I Voted” sticker, Mamdani said, “We are on the brink of making history in our city. On the brink of saying goodbye to a politics of the past,” he said.

When asked about Trump's remark that he plans to limit federal funds to New York City, Mamdani said that he will not be intimidated by this president. I will not be intimidated by anyone, because my job here is to serve the people of the city.

A victory for Zohran Mamdani would give New York its first Muslim mayor and its youngest leader in generations.

Mamdani identifies himself as a democratic socialist and backs radical changes to address economic inequality.

Trump tells New York Jews not to vote Mamdani for mayor Trump smeared Zohran Mamdani as a ‘Jew hater’ whom Jews should not vote for.