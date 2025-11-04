NYC Mayor Election 2025 Live Updates: Mamdani leads in the opinion polls — but will that translate into votes?

NYC Mayoral Polls 2025 LIVE: Voters in New York City are set to determine the outcome of a generational and ideological clash that could have nationwide implications as they select the next mayor of the country’s largest city on Tuesday.

Zohran Mamdani, 34, who secured the Democratic nomination earlier this year, is competing against former Governor Andrew Cuomo, 67, running as an independent and perennial Republican contender Curtis Sliwa, 71, who hopes to pull off a major upset.

A win for Mamdani would make him the city’s first Muslim mayor and its youngest leader in decades, while propelling the democratic socialist into the national spotlight and placing his economic populist agenda on one of the country’s most prominent political stages.

If Cuomo prevails, it would mark a remarkable political comeback just four years after resigning as governor amid numerous sexual harassment allegations.

For Sliwa, the founder of the Guardian Angels crime patrol group and a longtime New York media personality, a victory would put a Republican at the helm of the nation’s largest city at a time when many residents are looking for leadership that can keep President Donald Trump at bay.

The contest has made Mamdani a nationally recognised figure, drawing criticism from Trump and other Republicans, who have sought to portray him as “the face of a new, more radical Democratic Party". Trump has also threatened to “take over the city” if Mamdani wins, as well as to “arrest and deport” the state assembly member, who was born in Uganda but is a US citizen, according to AP. On the eve of the election, Trump reluctantly endorsed Cuomo, warning that Mamdani would bring “disaster” to the city and urging Sliwa supporters to back the former governor instead.

