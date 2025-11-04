NYC Mayor Election 2025 Live Updates: Mamdani leads in the opinion polls — but will that translate into votes?

NYC Mayoral Polls 2025 LIVE: Voters in New York City are set to determine the outcome of a generational and ideological clash that could have nationwide implications as they select the next mayor of the country’s largest city on Tuesday.
Zohran Mamdani, 34, who secured the Democratic nomination earlier this year, is competing against former Governor Andrew Cuomo, 67, running as an independent and perennial Republican contender Curtis Sliwa, 71, who hopes to pull off a major upset.
A win for Mamdani would make him the city’s first Muslim mayor and its youngest leader in decades, while propelling the democratic socialist into the national spotlight and placing his economic populist agenda on one of the country’s most prominent political stages.
If Cuomo prevails, it would mark a remarkable political comeback just four years after resigning as governor amid numerous sexual harassment allegations.
For Sliwa, the founder of the Guardian Angels crime patrol group and a longtime New York media personality, a victory would put a Republican at the helm of the nation’s largest city at a time when many residents are looking for leadership that can keep President Donald Trump at bay.
The contest has made Mamdani a nationally recognised figure, drawing criticism from Trump and other Republicans, who have sought to portray him as “the face of a new, more radical Democratic Party". Trump has also threatened to “take over the city” if Mamdani wins, as well as to “arrest and deport” the state assembly member, who was born in Uganda but is a US citizen, according to AP. On the eve of the election, Trump reluctantly endorsed Cuomo, warning that Mamdani would bring “disaster” to the city and urging Sliwa supporters to back the former governor instead.
Election Day is Tuesday, November 4, according to the New York City Board of Elections. Polls across the five boroughs will open at 6 am.
Opinion polls indicate Mamdani, the Democratic nominee, is ahead of Cuomo, who is running as an Independent after Mamdani bested him in the Democratic primary. The Republican candidate, Curtis Sliwa, trails behind.
New York City experienced unprecedented voter enthusiasm in the current election cycle, with over 735,000 ballots cast during the nine days of early voting, according to Fox News.
The New York City Board of Elections mentioned that Sunday alone recorded a historic 151,212 early voters, the highest single-day turnout in the city’s history. Officials noted that this is the largest early voting turnout in a non-presidential election year and nearly four times the early vote total from the 2021 mayoral race.
In an interview to CNN on election eve Monday, Mamadani said, “You can clearly see that Donald Trump is threatened by our campaign. He’s threatened by it because, like his, we’ve diagnosed the crisis in working class New Yorkers’ lives - the cost of living."
"But unlike him, we’re actually going to deliver on that. And that is a contrast that he can’t bear to see, because while he is spending USD 300 million remodelling a White House ballroom, the same amount of money that could provide SNAP benefits for 100,000 New Yorkers,” he added.
Voters identify affordability and public safety as their primary concerns. Mamdani’s campaign emphasises affordable housing, free public transportation, and universal healthcare.
Meanwhile, Cuomo centers his platform on public safety, housing, and effective governance, while Sliwa focuses on reducing crime, reversing bail reform, and reopening Rikers Island. Cuomo told CBS News, “There is an affordability crisis, and the real answer is to build more affordable housing — I’m going to build 500,000 additional units."
“I am the law-and-order candidate. That was clear in the debates,” Sliwa said.