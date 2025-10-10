NYC Mayoral race: Zohran Mamdani ahead but gap narrows over Andrew Cuomo after Eric Adams’ withdrawal, poll shows

A new poll, released on Thursday (October 9), shows Democratic nominee Zohran Mamdani holding a lead over independent candidate Andrew Cuomo, but the margin has narrowed following incumbent Mayor Eric Adams’ exit from the race.

Mamdani leads with 46% support from likely voters, while Cuomo trails at 33% and Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa holds 15%, the new Quinnipiac poll finds.

In the previous Quinnipiac poll gauging a four-way race, Mamdani had 45%, Cuomo 23%, Sliwa 15%, and Adams 12%.

With Adams’ departure, Mamdani’s lead has shrunk from 22 points to 13 points, reflecting a significant shift of Adams’ supporters to Cuomo, while Sliwa’s support remained unchanged.

Historical context and voter sentiment Mamdani, a democratic socialist, would become New York City’s first Muslim mayor and first Asian American mayor if elected. Despite his lead, the poll highlights lingering voter concerns about his experience: nearly three-quarters of likely voters said Cuomo has the right kind of experience for mayor, compared to less than 40% for Mamdani, who was first elected to the state Legislature in 2020.

However, enthusiasm among Mamdani voters remains high, with about 90% saying they are very or somewhat enthusiastic, compared to 69% of likely Cuomo voters.

Cuomo’s favorability remains low: over half of respondents said he was not ethical, citing his 2021 resignation amid sexual harassment allegations and criticism over his COVID-19 nursing home policies.

Key policy perceptions The poll also highlights differences in voter priorities:

Housing costs: Nearly 50% of respondents believe Mamdani could lower housing costs, versus 25% for Cuomo.

Economic growth: Cuomo holds a slight edge, with 41% of voters seeing him as better at growing the city’s economy compared to 35% for Mamdani.

Relations with the White House: Voters were split on which candidate would best represent New York City’s interests federally.

Adams’ exit and ballot presence Mayor Eric Adams dropped out of the race on September 28, but will remain on the ballot as an independent candidate, potentially affecting voter decisions. The poll surveyed over 1,000 likely voters in early October, roughly a month ahead of Election Day on November 4 and just over two weeks before early voting begins.

In the June Democratic primary, Mamdani trailed Cuomo for much of the race but surged in the final days to secure a decisive victory, clinching the party nomination in a strongly Democratic city.