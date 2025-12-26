NYC travel chaos: Winter storm triggers over 800 flight cancellations

A major winter storm sweeping across the northeastern United States has triggered widespread flight disruptions, with New York City among the hardest hit.

Hundreds of flights cancelled in New York Hundreds of flights have been cancelled at New York City’s three major airports—John F. Kennedy International (JFK), LaGuardia (LGA), and Newark Liberty (EWR) (in New Jersey)—as heavy snow moves into the region. Airlines began pre-emptive cancellations to manage safety risks posed by deteriorating weather conditions.

According to Flightradar24, more than 500 flights across New York have been cancelled on Friday (December 26), highlighting the storm’s impact on one of the country’s busiest air travel hubs. Another 279 flights are cancelled tomorrow.

Snowfall forecast and warnings The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a winter storm warning for New York City, forecasting 5 to 9 inches of snow on Friday and Saturday.

Winter storm intensifies travel disruptions The cancellations come as a significant winter storm impacts New York City, New Jersey, Connecticut and surrounding areas from late Friday afternoon through Saturday morning. The National Weather Service has warned of plowable snowfall, reduced visibility and hazardous travel conditions.

Forecasters say the heaviest snow is expected Friday evening, with snowfall rates exceeding 1 inch per hour in some areas and possibly reaching 2 inches per hour in localised snow bands—conditions that severely limit safe aircraft operations.

The NWS has issued a Winter Storm Warning for:

New York City

Northeast New Jersey

Lower Hudson Valley

Nassau County

Western Suffolk County

Fairfield County, Connecticut

The warning is in effect from 4 PM Friday to 1 PM Saturday.

Expected impacts include:

Total snowfall: 5–9 inches, with some locations possibly exceeding 10 inches

Peak snowfall rates: 1–2 inches per hour

Hazards: Snow-covered roads, reduced visibility, and difficult travel conditions

NYC Emergency Management urges preparedness NYC Emergency Management warned residents that flurries will begin Friday afternoon before intensifying in the evening. Total snowfall in the city is expected to range between 4 and 8 inches.

Safety tips inside the home include:

-Check smoke and carbon monoxide detectors

-Never use stoves or ovens to heat your home

-Do not leave space heaters unattended

-Plug space heaters directly into wall outlets

-Call 311 for assistance if you need help staying warm

Outdoor safety advice includes:

-Use caution on slippery sidewalks and roads

-Wear layered clothing, hats, and sturdy boots

-Be aware of signs of frostbite and hypothermia

-Bring pets and service animals indoors

Travel disruptions likely The storm is expected to bring plowable snow, requiring shoveling and snow removal. Commuters should prepare for hazardous driving conditions, while holiday travelers should expect delays on roads and at airports.