NYC Weather Alert: Torrential rains trigger flash flooding, subway services suspended

Torrential downpours triggered widespread flash flooding across the New York metropolitan area on Monday night (July 14), halting subway and train services, submerging vehicles, and grounding over a thousand flights as slow-moving thunderstorms pummeled the Tri-State region.

Multiple subway stations were overwhelmed, prompting the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) to suspend or delay service on several lines. Metro-North also reported suspensions on part of the Harlem Line and delays on the New Haven Line as floodwaters disrupted rail infrastructure.

Roads underwater Roadways across New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut became impassable, with the National Weather Service (NWS) confirming numerous flash flood reports. Several highways were submerged, and stranded motorists had to be rescued in some cases.

Air travel was hit hard, with more than 1,200 flights canceled across major airports, including LaGuardia, JFK, Newark Liberty, and Reagan National, according to FlightAware.

Record rainfall in NYC, emergency in NJ Central Park recorded over two inches of rain per hour at the height of the storm, the NWS reported. New Jersey also saw several inches of rainfall by late Monday night, prompting Governor Phil Murphy to declare a state of emergency.

“Two to three inches-plus per hour — that is incredible,” Brian Hurley, a senior branch forecaster at the US Weather Prediction Center, said of the rainfall predictions. “The atmosphere is so juicy. There are so many flash flood warnings.”

More flood warnings issued Flood watches remain active across parts of Maryland and Virginia through Tuesday morning. Flash flood warnings persist across sections of New Jersey into early Tuesday.

Hydrologists are closely watching river levels, with the Passaic River at Pine Brook forecast to rise more than 3 feet by midnight. The Ramapo River at Mahwah has already surged past that mark.

Wider storm system stalls over East Coast The deluge was fueled by a vast band of tropical moisture stretching from Florida to Maine, triggered by a weak dip in the low-level jet stream. With little wind to move the storms, heavy rain lingered over densely populated areas, intensifying flood risks.

Meanwhile, central Texas also braced for renewed rainfall overnight, though the worst is expected to skirt regions already devastated by the deadly July 4 floods.

Residents are urged to monitor local alerts, avoid flood-prone areas, and stay off roads unless absolutely necessary as emergency services continue to respond to the ongoing crisis.