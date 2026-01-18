NYC weather warning: Measurable snow expected, travel advisory issued

A travel advisory was issued by New York City Emergency Management for Sunday due to a fast-moving weather system expected to deposit measurable snow throughout the five boroughs. In conjunction, the National Weather Service has announced a winter weather advisory, forecasting accumulations between one and three inches, as reported by ABC7NY.

According to NYC Emergency Management, city agencies are currently in preparation mode, which involves the pre-treatment of bridges and highways, the staging of tow trucks, and adjustments to staffing levels.

"We already have more than -- close to 1,000 sanitation workers who are out there right now with more than 700 salt spreaders and 44 bike lane salt spreaders as well. Tomorrow (Sunday) morning, that's going to increase to about 2,000 sanitation workers," said New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani.

Information regarding the winter weather and the city’s official response can be found on the Severe Weather website at nyc.gov/snow or by calling 311. While the snowfall on Saturday was brief but intense across the region, Sunday’s accumulation is expected to stick more readily as temperatures continue to decline.

Locals spent much of Saturday purchasing shovels and salt to prepare for this second round of weather, leading to a busy afternoon at Marden Hardware on Yonkers Avenue.

"That might be a problem with the ice. Seems like the weather is a bit cold - freezing up," a local resident said.

Large, fluffy flakes fell over Harlem, while drivers on the 278 experienced a difficult commute between Queens and Brooklyn.

New Jersey Weather alerts are now in effect for several New Jersey counties, which could see between one and four inches of snow during the latter half of these back-to-back winter storms. Reporting from Caldwell, Crystal Cranmore reported residents working to dig out from the initial Saturday snowfall.

Salt trucks and plows were active across New Jersey on Saturday. Although Bloomfield Avenue in Caldwell remained clear, much of the surrounding landscape was transformed into a winter scene as people shoveled their properties. These maintenance vehicles continued their rounds as motorists and pedestrians alike navigated the wintry conditions from Caldwell to Bloomfield.