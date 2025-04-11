NYC’s chopper curse: Another helicopter plunges into Hudson, killing 6- a look at helicopter crashes in the past

In yet another tragic helicopter crash, six people died after a chopper spinned out of control, and crashed into the Hudson River on Thursday, local time. Three children and three adults were onboard the helicopter at the time of the crash, all of whom were killed.

The horrifying incident added to the already long list of casualties in helicopter crashes that New York City has seen over the past 48 years.

At least 32 people have died in helicopter accidents in NYC since 1977, according to The Associated Press. Here's a glimpse:

1977: Sikorsky S-61L helicoptercrash

In 1977, a tragic accident occurred atop the Pan Am Building (now the MetLife Building at 200 Park Avenue) when the landing gear of a Sikorsky S-61L helicopter malfunctioned as passengers were preparing to board. The aircraft tipped onto its side, and the spinning rotor blades struck and killed four people, including film director Michael Findlay, and injured another. A fragment of the broken blade plunged to the street below, killing one pedestrian and injuring another.

1985: Dauphin 360C helicopter crash Eight years later, in 1985, a Dauphin 360C helicopter operated by New York Helicopter—a company based in Garden City, Long Island—crash-landed in the East River while carrying six passengers. One man, a 40-year-old businessman from West Germany, was killed. The remaining five passengers and two crew members survived.

1986: Reporter dies in middle of show after helicopter crashes In 1986, WNBC traffic reporter Jane Dornacker tragically died during a live afternoon broadcast when her helicopter crashed into the Hudson River near 45th Street.

Also Read | 6 dead as helicopter crashes into Hudson River in New York; search on for others

At 4:46 pm, Dornacker was mid-report, telling listeners, “New Jersey, the outbound Lincoln Tunnel looks a lot better for you.” She began to repeat, “In New Jersey…” before abruptly falling silent, according to The New York Times. Moments later, the radio audience heard her frantic final words: “Hit the water! Hit the water! Hit the water!”

1997: Colgate -Palmolive helicopter crash In 1997, a six-seat BK-117 helicopter owned by the Colgate-Palmolive Company crashed into the East River shortly after taking off from the 60th Street heliport. The accident claimed the life of Craig Tate, the company’s chief technical officer, and seriously injured another executive.

2009: Eurocopter crash A Eurocopter AS350 tourist helicopter operated by Liberty Helicopter Sightseeing Tours collided with a small private plane over the Hudson River near Frank Sinatra Park in Hoboken, killing all nine people aboard both aircraft.

The helicopter was carrying five Italian tourists—identified by the news agency ANSA as Tiziana Pedrone, Fabio Gallazzi, Giacomo Gallazzi, Michele Norelli, and Filippo Norelli.