NYC’s Fourth of July Fireworks Under Heightened US Terror Alert

New York City’s Fourth of July fireworks celebration could face security threats from extremist actors, including lone attackers and terrorist sympathizers, as tensions remain high following months of conflict in the Middle East, US officials said.

A joint threat assessment from the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Department of Homeland Security, reviewed by Bloomberg News, said large public gatherings like the annual Macy’s fireworks show are “attractive targets” for ideologically motivated violence. The report outlines potential threats ranging from vehicle attacks and drone activity to cyber intrusions and foreign intelligence collection.

While authorities said there are no specific or credible threats tied to Friday’s event, officials urged heightened vigilance given its scale and symbolism. The fireworks display, which draws an estimated 2 million spectators, is scheduled to launch from the Brooklyn Bridge and barges on the East River. The broadcast is carried nationally by NBC.

New York City Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said the city remains prepared.

“We continue to operate in a heightened threat environment due to tensions overseas and across the country,” she said during a news briefing Wednesday. “I want to emphasize there are no known specific or credible threats to this year’s celebration.”

Recent incidents have contributed to concerns. The assessment cited a June 1 firebomb attack in Boulder, Colorado, targeting participants in a march supporting Israeli hostages, and a May 21 attack that killed two Israeli Embassy staff members in Washington. Officials also flagged online propaganda from Islamic State-linked groups encouraging violence at public festivals and parades.

Security officials are also monitoring drone activity. Unauthorized flights near the fireworks zone could pose risks to law enforcement aircraft or the crowd below. But Tisch noted that the NYPD remains limited in its ability to respond directly.

“We are forced to rely on our federal partners,” she said.

Rebecca Weiner, the NYPD’s deputy commissioner for counterterrorism and intelligence, said local and federal agencies are coordinating drone mitigation measures.

Crowd-control measures will include street closures and controlled viewing zones across the eastern waterfront of Manhattan as well as in Brooklyn and Queens. The Brooklyn Bridge will be closed to vehicles and pedestrians starting Friday morning. Additional NYPD officers will be stationed throughout the city.

