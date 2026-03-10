NYPD investigates suspicious package near Gracie Mansion, home of Mayor Zohran Mamdani

The New York Police Department (NYPD) is investigating a suspicious package found near Gracie Mansion, the official residence of Zohran Mamdani, the mayor of New York City, a report said.

Police shut down vehicular and pedestrian traffic along East End Avenue between East 85th and 87th Streets, as well as East 86th Street between York and East End Avenues and parts of Carl Schurz Park.

According to officials, it remains unclear whether the package contains an explosive device, is a false alarm, or is simply discarded debris left near the location. Authorities moved quickly to secure the area while authorities examined the object.

Incident follows bomb plot near Gracie Mansion The investigation comes just a day after federal authorities charged two young men with bringing homemade explosive devices to a protest outside the mayor’s residence.

The suspects — Emir Balat, 18, and Ibrahim Kayumi, 19 — face five federal counts including attempting to provide support to the terrorist group Islamic State (ISIS), use of a weapon of mass destruction, and interstate transportation of explosives.

Authorities said the pair travelled from Pennsylvania to New York and joined counterprotesters gathered outside Gracie Mansion on Saturday.

Homemade bombs allegedly thrown during protest Investigators said Balat was photographed throwing a smoking device with a lit fuse that later turned out to contain the explosive compound TATP along with nuts and bolts. The device extinguished itself and did not explode.

According to a criminal complaint, Balat then dropped a second object near police officers before attempting to flee. Officers tackled and arrested him at the scene.

Both suspects are currently being held without bail and have not entered pleas in the case.

FBI finds explosive residue in Pennsylvania storage unit Federal investigators later discovered explosive residue in a storage facility in Langhorne, Pennsylvania, near where Balat’s family lives.

Bomb technicians from the Federal Bureau of Investigation conducted controlled detonations of the material overnight. Police in Middletown Township said the operation produced “several loud bangs” but posed no threat to nearby residents.

Authorities have also carried out multiple searches linked to the case.

Suspects’ background and investigation Officials say Balat and Kayumi, both from suburbs of Philadelphia, told investigators they were inspired by the Islamic State group.

Balat is reportedly a senior at Neshaminy High School who had been enrolled in a virtual learning programme since September. His lawyer, Mehdi Essmidi, said the teenager had “complicated stuff going on” in his personal life.

Kayumi graduated in 2024 from Council Rock High School North, according to school officials.

Officials say no link to Iran conflict Authorities say the investigation is ongoing and many details about the suspects’ motives and planning remain unclear.

Jessica Tisch, commissioner of the NYPD, said there was no indication that the alleged attack was connected to the ongoing conflict involving Iran.