An NYPD detective garnered significant criticism after a video of her raunchy pole dance went viral online. Melissa Mercado, featured in a music video published by World Hip Hop in a revealing outfit.

Her video went viral on social media and sparked criticism of the police officer for featuring in the video. “I have no words,” The New York Post quoted a detective officer's comments on Mercado's video.

As per the report, Mercado joined the the department as grade 3 detective in 2018. She is currently working with Bronx special victims.