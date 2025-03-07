NYPD officer faces backlash over raunchy pole dance viral video: ‘Nothing to do with her…’

An NYPD detective, Melissa Mercado, faced backlash after a viral pole dance video surfaced online. The revealing music video led to criticism of her role as a police officer. 

Updated7 Mar 2025, 10:17 AM IST
A NYPD officer has faced backlash for her raunchy pole dance viral video

An NYPD detective garnered significant criticism after a video of her raunchy pole dance went viral online. Melissa Mercado, featured in a music video published by World Hip Hop in a revealing outfit. 

Her video went viral on social media and sparked criticism of the police officer for featuring in the video. “I have no words,” The New York Post quoted a detective officer's comments on Mercado's video. 

As per the report, Mercado joined the the department as grade 3 detective in 2018. She is currently working with Bronx special victims.

(More to come)

First Published:7 Mar 2025, 10:17 AM IST
