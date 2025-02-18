Kaya Walker, the head of the New York University College Republicans resigned after calling President Donald Trump’s youngest son an “oddity on campus.” Kaya Walker described NYU freshman Barron Trump to Vanity Fair as “sort of like an oddity on campus,” adding “he goes to class, he goes home.” She also told the magazine that one of her professors joked that the US President Donald Trump's youngest son “doesn’t really belong here,” referring to the school’s historically liberal politics.

In response, College Republicans of America (CRA) said in a statement Monday that Kaya Walker’s statements on Barron Trump do “not align with the values and principles upheld by our organization.”

Despite claiming that Vanity Fair had "unfairly framed" her comments, the CRA deemed them “inappropriate”.

In the wake of Kaya Walker's resignation, Will Donahue, president of the CRA, extended an invitation to Barron Trump to join the College Republicans.

Donahue praised Barron as a potential future leader of the conservative movement, highlighting his resilience, courage, and humility. He also noted the CRA's strong support for Donald Trump, mentioning that the group broke a 100-year precedent by endorsing him before the Republican primary.

“Our support for President Trump is, and has been, a pillar of our organization,” Donahue noted.

Barron Trump began attending NYU in September, accompanied by Secret Service agents.

US First Lady Melania Trump had previously noted the challenges her son, Barron Trump, would face in having a normal college experience. While some students have observed Barron Trump keeping to himself, others suggest he has integrated well with his peers.

Attesting to Melania Trump's statement, Maria Arana, a student at NYU, told Vanity Fair, she hasn’t seen the youngest Trump around campus, but has seen a shift in the way people discuss politics on campus: “I’ve seen a lot of people just kind of keep it more to themselves.”

Another student recalled to the outlet when he asked the first son to play basketball. Barron seemed interested, but the student believed “he wasn’t really allowed to do stuff,” noting the plainclothes Secret Service officers nearby.