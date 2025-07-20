NYU professor says Barron Trump ‘doesn’t belong’ on campus as former president's son nears end of first semester

As Barron Trump, the youngest son of former President Donald Trump, approaches the end of his first year at New York University, a controversial remark from a faculty member has stirred debate on campus and online.

According to The Irish Star, a professor at NYU reportedly stated that Barron “doesn’t belong” at the university.

The comment was first published in Hola Magazine, though its context remains unclear — prompting speculation about whether the professor was criticising Barron’s presence or expressing concern for his privacy as a high-profile student.

Barron, 19, began his college journey at NYU in September 2024. Reports suggest he struggled to adjust early on but found stability as the year progressed. He is now said to be socially settled and even in a relationship.

Still, the remark from the unnamed professor adds to ongoing scrutiny of Barron’s experience at NYU. Earlier this year, a fellow student commented that he is "watched like a zoo animal," highlighting the intense attention Barron receives from classmates and the public alike.

The professor’s comment has sparked mixed reactions. Some see it as an unwarranted critique targeting a student who did not choose to be in the political spotlight. Others interpret it as a reflection of the challenges universities face when enrolling children of political figures.