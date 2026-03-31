Obama arrested? Is there any evidence supporting an Obama arrest over Russia Hoax claims?

Widespread speculation and rumours are circulating that former US President Barack Obama has been arrested or is about to be detained. These claims have once again gone viral on social media, largely fueled by MAGA-affiliated accounts and political commentators.

The buzz grew stronger after Tulsi Gabbard declassified documents alleging that the Obama administration was involved in what she described as a “treasonous conspiracy” linked to the Russia investigation before the 2016 election.

Gabbard claimed that intelligence was manipulated and said the materials have been forwarded to the Department of Justice for potential legal action.

During the White House briefings, press secretary Karoline Leavitt reinforced the administration’s position, suggesting that actions from the Obama era could be considered “treason” and describing the situation as a serious misuse of intelligence authority.

However, neither Gabbard nor Leavitt confirmed any immediate arrest, emphasizing instead that any decision on charges lies with the Department of Justice.

Is there any evidence supporting Barack Obama's arrest? There is no verified evidence to suggest Obama will face an arrest, as both the Department of Justice and the media say that the allegations against him are baseless, misleading and lack legal merit.

What is “Russia hoax”? The term “Russia hoax,” often associated with reactions to the findings of the Mueller Report, has been used to describe investigations into Russian interference in US elections between 2016 and 2019.

It is alleged that Obama conspired to undermine Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential victory by relying on false intelligence purporting to show Russian interference in Trump’s favour.

While these inquiries confirmed that foreign actors did interfere in the election, they did not establish a criminal conspiracy between Trump’s campaign and Russia.

What has Donald Trump said about “Russia Hoax”? US President Donald Trump has consistently called the Russia investigation a “hoax” and has publicly criticized Obama. Supporters of Trump on social media platforms have called for the arrest of Obama, with many supporters using Gabbard’s allegations as evidence. Many of the allegations made by Gabbard and her supporters have not been established as factual.

What did Mueller report say? According to The New York Times, which accessed the Mueller report released to the public on 18 April 2019, Trump and 18 of his associates had at least 140 contacts with Russian nationals and WikiLeaks, or their intermediaries, during the 2016 campaign and presidential transition. The report revealed at least 30 more contacts beyond those previously known. However, the special counsel said, “the evidence was not sufficient to support criminal charges.”

The report also said that Trump was pursuing a plan to build a Trump Tower in Moscow and was repeatedly invited to an economic forum in St. Petersburg, Russia, to be attended by President Vladimir Putin of Russia and other Russian government and business officials.

Trump's "Russia Hoax" claim isn't first time? US District Judge Donald Middlebrooks once characterised Trump as “the mastermind of strategic abuse of the judicial process.” In a short-lived 2022–23 case filed by Trump against Hillary Clinton, Middlebrooks described him as a “sophisticated litigant” who repeatedly uses the courts to pursue personal grievances, according to an AP report.

Trump defeated Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election, but that didn’t stop him from naming her as a central figure, along with several others, in a 2022 lawsuit alleging a broad conspiracy to deny him the election.

The lawsuit was part of Trump’s broader response to a Department of Justice investigation into Russia’s role in the campaign. The inquiry found that Russia interfered in US political discourse in a “sweeping and systematic” way to benefit Trump and damage Clinton.

However, it did not reach a definitive conclusion on whether Trump himself was involved. While the final report did not fully clear him, Trump continued to describe the investigation as a “Russia hoax,” claiming it was an intentional effort to undermine him.

Fact Check: Can Barack Obama be arrested? News outlets, including CNN and USA Today, dismissed Gabbard’s claims as misleading reinterpretations of history. They highlighted that multiple credible sources have confirmed that Russia attempted to influence the 2016 election.

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Independent intelligence evaluations, including a 2020 bipartisan Senate report, supported the CIA’s original findings that Russian interference favoured Trump.

Even Republican Senator Marco Rubio, now Secretary of State, co-signed the Senate report affirming Russian interference. The declassified documents released by Gabbard provided little evidence contradicting the mainstream intelligence consensus.