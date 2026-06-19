Obama Center opening: Michelle Obama’s ‘Dazzling brilliance, unpretentious decency’ praise brings Barack Obama to tears

Michelle Obama delivered an emotional tribute to former President Barack Obama at the opening of the Obama Presidential Center in Chicago, praising his resilience, leadership, and character.

“Eight years in the crucible and not once did you melt in the heat. Not once did you let it harden you,” she said.

She added: “Your stubborn optimism and unflinching courage. Your dazzling brilliance and unpretentious decency. Your ferocious work ethic and absolutely unshakable moral fiber.”

Recalling his presidency, she said, “And to do it all as a first,” while highlighting major decisions, including “standing up for marriage equality” and “listening to science.”

Barack Obama was seen visibly moved during the address, appearing to wipe away tears as she spoke.

Barack Obama frames center as tribute to democracy Barack Obama said the presidential center was meant to reflect democratic values and civic responsibility rather than personal legacy.

“I hope this center will serve as an affirmation of just how special, how precious our democracy truly is,” he said.

He added: “It is our greatest inheritance,” while stressing shared values across political lines, including leaders he once opposed.

“Every president here today, as different as we are, has tried our best to uphold values that John McCain and Mitt Romney believed in no less than I did.”

Obama reflects on Chicago roots and personal journey Obama said the center could only have been built in Chicago, the city where his political journey began.

“It’s an expression of thanks, an acknowledgment that so much of what I hold most dear I owe to the people of this city,” he said.

He recalled arriving in 1985 as an “untested political organizer,” noting that he met Michelle Obama nearby and raised his family in the same neighbourhood.

Trump absent as Obama highlights democratic values President Donald Trump did not attend the event and was not mentioned by speakers. He had previously called the project a “total disaster” in a social media post.

Obama, however, focused on unity and civic responsibility rather than political division.

“This is not a monument to the Obamas,” said Valerie Jarrett. “This is a tribute to all those who made this journey possible.”

Democracy, reflection and unfinished business Obama acknowledged challenges during his presidency, including rising political polarization.

“It’s one of the few regrets of my presidency — that the rancor and suspicion between the parties has gotten worse instead of better,” he said.

He also noted that the center includes “unfinished business” and reflections on mistakes as well as achievements.

A star-studded gathering of global figures The opening ceremony brought together former presidents Joe Biden, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton, along with former first ladies Jill Biden, Laura Bush and Hillary Rodham Clinton. Former Vice President Kamala Harris also attended.

The event also featured global and cultural figures including Angela Merkel, Justin Trudeau, Oprah Winfrey, Tom Hanks, Billie Jean King, David Letterman, Conan O’Brien and Stephen Colbert.

Music, performances and emotional tributes The celebration featured major performances from international artists including Bruce Springsteen, Stevie Wonder, Bono, John Legend, Christina Aguilera and Marc Anthony.

John Legend performed “Someday We’ll All Be Free,” while Common joined him for “Glory.”

Bruce Springsteen performed “Land of Hopes and Dreams,” telling the Obamas, “I love you.”