Obama couple silent on Trump's racist post, instead cheer Team USA at Winter Olympics

Former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama have not directly responded to President Donald Trump’s racist social media post portraying them as apes, but the couple shared a message of encouragement for American athletes competing at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy.

“To all the athletes representing @TeamUSA: I’m so proud of you,” Obama wrote on X on February 6, as the Milano Cortina 2026 Games got underway.

“Your talent and perseverance have brought you to this moment, and Michelle and I will be joining Americans from across the country cheering you on.”

Advertisement

Racist video sparks backlash The message came a day after a video shared on Trump’s Truth Social account triggered a firestorm of criticism. The clip, posted late on February 5 and early February 6, depicted Barack and Michelle Obama as apes in what appeared to be a jungle setting.

Advertisement

The brief segment featuring the Obamas appears to have been generated using artificial intelligence. It shows the faces of the former president and first lady superimposed on the bodies of apes.

Critics from across the political spectrum, including Republican lawmakers, condemned the video as racist.

White House gives conflicting explanations The White House initially dismissed the backlash, claiming the video was part of an internet meme depicting Trump and Democrats as characters from The Lion King.

“Please stop the fake outrage,” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said at the time.

However, the post was removed roughly 12 hours later. A White House official later said an unidentified staffer had posted the video in error.

Tim Scott reacts: ‘Most racist thing I’ve seen’ Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina, a close Trump ally and the only Black Republican in the Senate, reacted strongly to the post.

Advertisement

“I was praying it was fake because it’s the most racist thing I’ve seen out of this White House,” Scott wrote.

Scott later demanded the video be taken down, prompting Trump to personally call him.

Trump: ‘I didn’t see the whole thing’ Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One while travelling to Florida on February 6, Trump insisted he had not watched the full video before it was shared.

“I spoke to Tim Scott. He was great. Tim is a great guy. He understood that 100%,” Trump said.

“I didn’t see the whole thing,” he added. “I guess during the end of it there was some kind of a picture that people don’t like. I wouldn’t like it either.”

‘I liked the beginning’ Trump said he only watched the opening portion of the roughly one-minute video, which focused on claims of voter fraud.

Advertisement

“I liked the beginning,” Trump said. “I didn’t see it. I looked at the first part.”

He claimed the opening segment discussed “voter fraud in some place, Georgia,” and that he passed it along without reviewing the rest.

No apology from Trump Despite calls from Republican lawmakers for an apology, Trump refused.

“No, I didn’t make a mistake,” he said. “I mean, I look at a lot of — thousands of things. I looked at the beginning of it, it was fine.”