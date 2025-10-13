Barack Obama on Maron’s WTF Podcast: Urges organizations not to bow to Trump, calls on them to ‘take a stand’

Former US President Barack Obama sharply criticized organizations that have settled or negotiated deals with President Donald Trump’s administration, arguing that entities “have this capacity… to take a stand,” according to his interview on the final episode of the “WTF” podcast with Marc Maron.

Advertisement

Obama singled out groups that comply with what he called arbitrary policies by top Trump aide Steve Miller. “We’re not going to be bullied into saying that we can only hire people or promote people based on some criteria that’s been cooked up by Steve Miller,” he said.

The conversation also touched on political strategy and Democratic optimism. Obama acknowledged the desire of some organizations to avoid backlash but noted, “We’re not at the stage where you have to be like Nelson Mandela and be in a 10-by-12 jail cell for 27 years and break rocks.”

Podcast marks Obama’s return to long-form conversation The interview, recorded in Obama’s Washington office, is Maron’s final episode after a 16-year run. Maron described the session as a long-awaited conversation following his previous interview with Obama in 2015.

Advertisement

Trump’s use of National Guard draws strong criticism Obama expressed concern over Trump’s deployment of the National Guard to Chicago, calling it “a deliberate end run around not just a concept, but a law that’s been around for a long time,” referring to the Posse Comitatus Act.

Advertisement

Also Read | Trump to get Israel's highest civilian honour after missing out on Nobel

“That is a genuine effort to weaken how we have understood democracy,” Obama said. Reflecting on his own presidency, he added, “If I had sent in the National Guard into Texas and just said, ‘You know what? A lot of problems in Dallas, a lot of crime there, and I don’t care what Gov. Abbott says…’ it is mind-boggling to me how Fox News would have responded.”

Advertisement