Obama Presidential Center opening in Chicago: How to watch, who's attending, and what's inside

The highly anticipated opening of the Obama Presidential Center is set to take place in Chicago, with former US President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama leading the ceremonial launch of the landmark $850 million project.

Located on a 19-acre campus in Chicago's historic Jackson Park, the center is designed as a hub for civic engagement, education, culture and public programming, while celebrating Obama's legacy as America's first Black president.

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Who will attend the Obama Presidential Center opening? The opening ceremony is invitation-only and is expected to draw prominent political leaders, celebrities and supporters of the Obama Foundation.

According to organizers, the guest list is expected to include former US presidents and first ladies, alongside civic leaders, philanthropists, artists and community representatives.

The event will feature keynote remarks from Barack Obama and Michelle Obama, who have overseen the development of the project through the Obama Foundation.

Other scheduled speakers include:

-Valerie Jarrett

-Marty Nesbitt

Several performers are also expected to deliver brief remarks during the ceremony.

How to watch the Obama Presidential Center opening live While attendance at the dedication ceremony is restricted to invited guests, the event will be livestreamed globally through the Obama Foundation's official website.

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The opening program begins at noon ET and will feature speeches, musical performances and special appearances.

People can begin visiting the center starting June 19, coinciding with the Juneteenth holiday in the United States.

Star-studded performer lineup The grand opening features an extensive lineup of internationally known artists and musicians.

Scheduled performers include:

-Bruce Springsteen

-Stevie Wonder

-John Legend

-Jennifer Hudson

-Common

-Christina Aguilera

-Bono

-The Edge

-Marc Anthony

-Eddie Vedder

-The Roots

The opening celebration is expected to blend music, culture and public service themes central to Obama's legacy.

What is the Obama Presidential Center? The Obama Presidential Center is an $850 million campus developed by the Obama Foundation to preserve and promote the legacy of Barack Obama's presidency.

Unlike traditional presidential libraries focused primarily on archives and exhibits, the center aims to encourage civic engagement, leadership development and community participation.

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The project was privately funded through donations raised by the Obama Foundation and opens to the public on Juneteenth, the US federal holiday commemorating the end of slavery.

What's Inside the Obama Presidential Center? The Obama Presidential Center spans 19.3 acres in Jackson Park and features an eight-story museum dedicated to Barack Obama and his presidency from 2009 to 2017. The campus includes a branch of the Chicago Public Library, an NBA-sized basketball facility called Home Court, a multimedia performance venue known as the Forum, gardens, playgrounds, and a large Great Lawn. Visitors can also explore 28 original artworks, walking paths, and green spaces planted with 900 native trees. The center is designed as a civic, cultural, educational and community hub.

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