Joe Biden Pardons Hunter: First lady Jill Biden has expressed her support as US President Joe Biden announed that he has pardoned his son, Hunter Biden. Hunter was facing sentencing for two criminal cases on gun crime and tax convictions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

While speaking from the White House, First lady Jill Biden said, “Of course I support the pardon of my son."

Joe Biden's decision to pardon his son has raised many eyebrows, especially after he had earlier promised not to use presidential powers to benefit his family. Earlier in June, President Biden had firmly ruled out a pardon or commutation for his son, telling reporters as his son faced trial in the Delaware gun case: “I abide by the jury decision. I will do that and I will not pardon him." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Now the sudden shift has come just weeks before the sentencing and less than two months before a potential shift in the White House, with President-elect Donald Trump set to take office. The 82-year-old president said in a statement that his son’s prosecution on charges of tax evasion and falsifying a federal weapons purchase form were politically motivated.

Donald Trump reacts as Joe Biden pardons Hunter US President-elect Donald Trump has criticised outgoing US President Joe Biden's decision and said, “Does the Pardon given by Joe to Hunter include the J-6 Hostages, who have now been imprisoned for years? Such an abuse and miscarriage of Justice!," he wrote on Truth Social.

‘Bad precedent that could be abused…’ Democrats on Joe Biden's decision Colorado Gov. Jared Polis wrote of Biden on X, “While as a father I certainly understand President @JoeBiden’s natural desire to help his son by pardoning him, I am disappointed that he put his family ahead of the country. This is a bad precedent that could be abused by later Presidents and will sadly tarnish his reputation. When you become President, your role is Pater familias of the nation. Hunter brought the legal trouble he faced on himself, and one can sympathize with his struggles while also acknowledging that no one is above the law, not a President and not a President’s son." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet said “President Biden’s decision put personal interest ahead of duty and further erodes Americans’ faith that the justice system is fair and equal for all."