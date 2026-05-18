Ogden Nash Quote of the Day: Why we work to buy freedom from work

Ogden Nash, born Frederic Ogden Nash in Rye, New York, in 1902, became one of America’s best-known writers of light verse. After briefly attending Harvard, working on Wall Street, teaching, and becoming a copywriter, Nash built a literary career around comic rhyme, sharp wit, and playful observations about daily life. Poetry Foundation calls him “the most widely known, appreciated, and imitated American creator of light verse” during his lifetime.

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“If you don’t want to work, you have to work to earn enough money so that you won’t have to work.”

— Ogden Nash

This quote is widely attributed to Nash. Mental Floss and LibQuotes connect it to Nash’s poem “More About People,” while Goodreads lists it under Hard Lines but notes that Goodreads quotes are community-added and not independently verified. For strict publication, the quote should be marked as widely attributed unless checked against the print edition.

Meaning of the Quote The humour of Nash’s quote comes from its circular logic: if you dislike work, the solution is apparently more work — but only until you have enough money to escape it. It is funny because it captures a very human contradiction. People often dream of freedom, rest, and leisure, but the route to that freedom usually passes through discipline, income, deadlines, and responsibility.

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Beneath the joke is a serious observation about modern life. Work is not always about passion; sometimes it is about survival, security, independence, and future choice. Nash is poking fun at the idea that money can buy freedom from work, while also admitting that financial security does give people more control over their time.

The deeper lesson is not “avoid work.” It is: be honest about why you are working. Are you working only to escape work, or are you building a life where money, purpose, rest, and dignity can coexist?

Why This Quote Resonates Nash’s quote feels especially relevant in today’s workplace because many people are trying to balance financial security with meaning and well-being. Deloitte’s 2025 Gen Z and Millennial Survey found that younger workers are seeking a “trifecta” of money, meaning, and well-being, while also building skills for the future workplace.

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At the same time, workplace disengagement remains a serious problem. Gallup’s State of the Global Workplace 2026 found that only 20% of employees worldwide were engaged in 2025, with low engagement estimated to cost the global economy around $10 trillion in lost productivity.

That is why Nash’s joke lands so well. Many professionals do not hate effort itself; they hate work that feels endless, meaningless, underpaid, or disconnected from the life they want. The quote becomes a comic reminder that the real goal is not simply to “not work,” but to work in a way that creates freedom rather than exhaustion.

“Progress might have been all right once, but it has gone on too long.”

— Ogden Nash

Quote Investigator traces this popular Nash observation to a 1959 poem in The New Yorker, later collected in Everyone But Thee and Me.

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Together, both quotes show Nash’s gift for turning everyday frustrations into comedy. The first quote jokes about work becoming the price of not working. The second jokes about progress becoming tiring when it never stops. In today’s world of hustle culture, productivity tools, AI disruption, and constant reskilling, both lines feel surprisingly current.

The rounded lesson is this: ambition is useful, but endless striving can become absurd. Work should support life, not quietly consume it.

How You Can Implement This Define your real reason for working: Write down whether your current work is primarily giving you income, learning, stability, status, purpose, freedom, or a future exit option. Set a financial freedom target: Instead of vaguely wanting to “stop working,” calculate what emergency fund, savings rate, or passive income level would actually give you more choice. Protect leisure deliberately: Block time each week for rest, family, hobbies, or doing nothing — because freedom should not be postponed forever. Avoid lifestyle inflation: When income rises, do not automatically increase expenses. Use part of the increase to buy back future time through savings or debt reduction. Choose meaningful discomfort: If work is hard, make sure it is hard for a reason — skill growth, financial security, creative ownership, or long-term opportunity. Review your work-life equation monthly: Ask, “Is this job moving me toward more freedom, or only making me more tired?” “People who work sitting down get paid more than people who work standing up.”

— Ogden Nash

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This Nash line, also widely quoted, shows his eye for the comic unfairness of work and reward. His humour works because it does not lecture; it laughs at the contradictions we already live with. The real takeaway is simple: work hard if you must, but do not forget what the work is supposed to make possible — a fuller, freer, more livable life.

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