US President-elect Donald Trump took to social media platform TRUTH to share a map showing Canada a part of the United States (US). "Oh Canada!," he wrote as posted a picture of distorted map of the US.

Trump has repeatedly referred to Canada as the "51st State". He said on Tuesday that he will use "economic force" and not “military force” to acquire Canada.

Also Read | Donald Trump shares strategy to make Canada 51st US State, Trudeau hits back

During a press conference at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, Trump was asked whether he would also use the military to acquire Canada. Trump responded, “No, economic force.”

"Because Canada and the United States, that would really be something. You get rid of that artificially-drawn line and you take a look at what that looks like, and it would also be much better for national security — don’t forget, we basically protect Canada.”

US and Canada on Google maps

In recent weeks, Trump has said that Canada should become the 51st state of the US. He even used Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's announcement of his plan to step down as PM and Liberal Party leader to reiterate his stance that Canada becomes the 51st state of the US.

Trump, however, refused to rule out the use of military force to take control of the Panama Canal and Greenland. "No, I can't assure you on either of those two, but I can say this, we need them for economic security," Trump said.

Since his election, Trump has repeatedly expressed his interest in gaining control of the Panama Canal and Greenland. Trump, for the first time on Tuesday, suggested using the military to achieve his goal, according to a CNN report.

Trump's remarks come a day after US Congress certified his election victory with no objections from any lawmakers as the tally of states was announced on the House floor.

Donald Trump won 312 electoral votes, a total that was confirmed during the certification on Monday, The Hill reported. This marking the final step in the election process before Trump returns back to the White House on January 20.