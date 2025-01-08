Business News/ News / Us News/ Donald Trump shares distorted map showing Canada part of US, Justin Trudeau's party clears ‘confusion’
US President-elect Donald Trump took to social media platform TRUTH to share a map showing Canada a part of the United States (US). "Oh Canada!," he wrote as posted a picture of distorted map of the US.
Trump has repeatedly referred to Canada as the "51st State". He said on Tuesday that he will use "economic force" and not “military force" to acquire Canada.
