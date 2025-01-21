Moments after taking the oath as the 47th President of the United States and signing his first executive order, Donald Trump had to be reminded that former President Joe Biden would have left a letter for him. Although it is customary for an outgoing president to leave a letter for their successor, the events suggested that Donald Trump was not anticipating one.

Donald Trump discovered the letter in a drawer on his desk after a journalist reminded him. “He may have,” the US President responded as he signed on one of the executive orders on his Day 1 in office.

“Don’t they leave it in the desk? I don’t know,” Donald Trump said as he moved to open the drawer.

“Ohhh….” Donald Trump laughed softly, showing it to the press. The letter had “47” written on it, signifying the 47th President. Donald Trump looked at the letter and declared, “It could have been years before we found this thing.”

He said maybe everyone present in the Oval Office should read it, before changing his mind.

“Well, maybe I’ll read it first and then make that determination.”

A video of Donald Trump finding the letter from Joe Biden is now being circulated on social media.

DONALD TRUMP'S FIRST DAY AS PRESIDENT President Donald Trump has begun his promised flurry of executive action on Day 1 at the Oval office.

With his opening rounds of memoranda and executive orders, Donald Trump repealed dozens of former President Joe Biden's actions, began his immigration crackdown, withdrew the US from the Paris climate accords and sought to keep TikTok open in the US, among other actions.