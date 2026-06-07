Ohio festival shooting update: 12 wounded, 2 critical; police search for multiple suspects

At least 12 people were injured, including two critically, after gunfire broke out near the annual Old West End Festival in Toledo, Ohio, on Saturday evening, June 6 (local time).

The shooting occurred around 5:30 p.m. near Delaware Avenue and Glenwood Avenue, close to the popular community festival that attracts thousands of visitors with live music, food vendors, shopping and historic home tours.

The sudden gunfire triggered panic among festival-goers, with many running for cover while others rushed to assist the wounded.

How many people were injured? -Authorities said 12 people suffered gunshot wounds.

-Two victims remain in critical condition.

-The remaining victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

-Victims range in age from 14 to 61 years old.

-Most of those injured were reportedly in their early 20s.

Police Lieutenant Dan Gerken described the incident as one of the most severe shooting scenes he had encountered.

"12 people being shot... this was way over the top," Gerken said.

What do police know so far? Investigators believe the violence may have stemmed from an exchange of gunfire between at least two individuals.

Toledo Deputy Police Chief Joe Heffernan said preliminary evidence suggests multiple shooters were involved.

"It appears as though there were at least two shooters. I think they were probably shooting at each other," Heffernan told reporters.

As of late Saturday night, no suspects had been taken into custody, and police continued searching for those responsible.

Authorities have urged anyone who attended the festival and captured photos or videos to share them with investigators.

How did the shooting unfold? Witnesses described scenes of chaos as gunshots rang out during the festival.

Kevin Berry, who was attending the event and listening to live music, said people immediately dropped to the ground when they heard several shots.

After the shooting stopped, Berry, a Navy veteran with medical training, helped search for victims and reported seeing multiple people suffering from gunshot wounds spread across the festival area.

Videos posted on social media showed crowds fleeing while emergency personnel rushed to treat the injured.

Emergency response Toledo Fire Chief Allison Armstrong said emergency crews faced challenges reaching hospitals because of festival-related traffic and road closures.

Despite the congestion, first responders transported all victims from the scene within about an hour.

Police officers already stationed at the festival responded immediately after the shooting began.

Festival canceled The violence prompted organizers to cancel the remainder of the two-day Old West End Festival, including all Sunday activities.

In a statement, organizers said: "We are heartbroken about those that were injured at the Old West End Festival."

They added that continuing the event would not be "compassionate, responsible or possible."

Reaction from officials Ohio Governor Mike DeWine expressed concern over the shooting, emphasizing that community events should remain safe for families.

"Summer festivals should be safe spaces for families to spend time together without fear of violence."

Toledo Safety Director George Kral described the Old West End Festival as one of the city's signature events and lamented that the shooting had overshadowed the celebration.

What is the Old West End Festival? The Old West End Festival is an annual two-day event held in Toledo's historic Old West End neighborhood. The festival is known for:

-Live music performances

-Food vendors

-Arts and crafts

-Historic home tours

-Local shopping attractions

It is considered one of Toledo's most prominent community gatherings and typically attracts large crowds each year.

What happens next? Investigators are reviewing witness accounts, videos and other evidence to identify the shooters and determine the motive behind the incident.

Police believe the shooting was likely a targeted exchange between gunmen, but many of those wounded appear to have been bystanders caught in the crossfire.