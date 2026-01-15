Ohio hit by lake-effect snow; 2–8 inches expected, schools closed and roads hazardous

Northeast Ohio woke up on Thursday (Jannuary 15) to snow-covered roads, slick travel conditions and bitter cold temperatures as a Lake Effect Snow Warning remains in effect until 7 p.m., according to the National Weather Service (NWS) in Cleveland.

Forecasters said an additional 2 to 8 inches of snow is expected through the day, with the highest totals in higher terrain across southern and eastern Cuyahoga County, southern Lake County, Geauga County and inland Ashtabula County. Combined with overnight snowfall, the morning commute is expected to be slow and hazardous, the agency said.

Travel conditions deteriorate Scattered snow showers early Thursday continued to move across the region, creating quick coatings on roadways, especially on bridges and overpasses, where conditions can rapidly change from wet to slick, according to the NWS.

The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) said travel could be difficult and urged motorists to leave early, slow down and allow extra time. Officials also advised delaying unnecessary trips and checking OHGO.com for real-time information on road conditions and closures.

Wind chills hovering around zero degrees are adding another layer of risk, particularly for stranded motorists, forecasters said.

School closings, delays and parking bans Dozens of school districts across Northeast Ohio announced closures and delays for Thursday as hazardous road conditions persist. District officials said schedules may continue to change throughout the morning, and families are encouraged to check school websites or local broadcasts for updates.

Several communities across Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Lake, Lorain and Summit counties have also issued parking bans and snow-emergency restrictions to allow plows to clear streets, according to local officials. Residents were urged to move vehicles off roadways to avoid towing or citations.

Snow emergencies declared Multiple counties have issued snow emergencies, according to county sheriff’s offices:

Level 3 – Erie County:

Roads are closed to all non-emergency travel due to extremely hazardous conditions, the Erie County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.

Level 2 – Huron County, Lorain County:

Motorists are advised to avoid driving unless necessary, sheriff’s offices in both counties said.

Level 1 – Richland County, Summit County:

Roads are hazardous, and drivers should use caution, officials said.

According to the Erie County Sheriff’s Office, Level 3 emergencies mean no non-essential travel is permitted, and violations may result in penalties.

Western Pennsylvania also impacted In western Pennsylvania, dozens of schools and organizations in the Pittsburgh area issued delays Thursday as icy conditions impacted travel, according to local school districts. A winter weather advisory remains in effect until 5 p.m. for parts of the region.

More snow ahead Looking ahead, a series of storms is expected to move from Canada into the Midwest and Northeast into early next week, bringing repeated rounds of snow and cold air, according to forecasters.