Ohio parents mourn 7-month-old baby killed by family’s pit bull: ‘Will never understand why’

A devastating incident unfolded in Ohio when a 7-month-old baby girl, Elizah Turner, was fatally attacked by one of her family's three pit bulls. The heartbreaking tragedy has left her parents, Mackenzie Copley and Kameron Turner, shattered, as they shared their grief publicly on social media.

“I am so lost and broken” Mackenzie Copley, Elizah’s mother, took to Facebook to express her overwhelming sorrow, sharing images of her daughter affectionately cuddling with the family dogs.

“I will never understand why!!!” she wrote.

“This was the same dog who was side by side with my baby every single day. I am so lost and broken.”

Father: “Life is so not fair” Elizah’s father, Kameron Turner, also expressed the depth of his grief in a heartfelt post.

“Life is so not fair,” he wrote.

“How can I continue living without her.”

“Her Laugh Was Contagious” Elizah’s obituary paid tribute to the infant’s vibrant presence in her family’s life.

“Elizah’s face would light up the room and her laugh was contagious.”

Circumstances not clear The exact details of how the fatal incident occurred remain under investigation. Authorities said the situation “escalated quickly,” but did not confirm which of the dogs was responsible, according to a report on The New York Post.