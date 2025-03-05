In a case of racism, a real estate company fired an employee for writing a xenophobic message on a restaurant receipt, telling a waiter, "I hope Trump deports you."

The incident took place on Sunday at Cazuelas Mexican Cantina in Columbus, Ohio, United States.

Stephanie Lovins, a real estate agent, wrote the message instead of leaving a tip for Ricardo, a US citizen and waiter who has a disability and works two jobs seven days a week.

A fellow waiter shared a photo of the receipt on Facebook, sparking outrage and a wave of support for Ricardo.

Since then, the image of the receipt has gone viral on social media.

Before leaving the restaurant, the realtor wrote a hateful and racist message on her receipt instead of leaving a tip for the waiter.

"I hope Trump deports you," she wrote, adding "Zero. You suck!" in the space for gratuity.

According to the restaurant, Ricardo only works on Sundays and had served Lovins on March 2, when she reportedly became upset over the "one coupon per table" policy.

Meanwhile, internet users quickly identified Lovins' employer, Century 21, and flooded the company with complaints.

Later, the company removed Lovins from her job, stating, “Hate has no place within the CENTURY 21 brand.”

An X user with the handle ‘LongTimeFirstTime’ said in a post: “Stephanie Lovins at first made several social media posts denying it was her—claiming her credit card was "lost/stolen and somebody tried to use it”.

The post added, “When the video confirmed that it was, in fact, her at Cazuelas Mexican Restaurant in Columbus, Ohio, she was fired from her job.”

Ricardo's colleague, Isabel Nathalie, who first shared the viral post, said that he works seven days a week despite having a disability in one arm.