Ohio warehouse shooting: 1 dead, 5 wounded; Seach for suspect underway

Published5 Feb 2025, 05:10 PM IST
This image taken from video provided by WSYX shows police responding to an active shooter early Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025, in New Albany, Ohio. (WSYX via AP)(AP)

One person has died and five others were wounded in a shooting at a cosmetics warehouse in Ohio, prompting an ongoing search Wednesday for a male suspect.

The victims in Tuesday night's shooting have been transported to hospitals, said Josh Poland, a spokesperson for the city of New Albany.

New Albany Police Chief Greg Jones described the shooting just before 11 p.m. as a “targeted type of attack” and said officials don't believe the suspect poses a general threat to the public.

“We have a person of interest and we’re looking to locate them and bring them into custody," he said during a press conference. A firearm was found at the scene.

The shooting happened at the warehouse for a company that makes products including cosmetics and toiletries. Police did not immediately provide a motive for the shooting or the conditions of those wounded.

About 150 people were evacuated to a neighboring building, Jones said.

First Published:5 Feb 2025, 05:10 PM IST
