Oil-giant Chevron eyes possible layoffs in US as part of its $3 billion cost cutting measures

Chevron Corp. has indicated that the company is indicating a US job cut part of its $3 billion cost reduction plan, reported the news agency Bloomberg. The billion-dollar targeted “structural” cost savings will come from asset sales, as per the report. 

Bloomberg
Published1 Nov 2024, 05:36 PM IST
Chevron recently opened up a $1 billion innovation hub in Bengaluru, India, which is hiring workers for engineering and digital services.
Chevron recently opened up a $1 billion innovation hub in Bengaluru, India, which is hiring workers for engineering and digital services. (Reuters/Brendan McDermid)

(Bloomberg) -- Chevron Corp. indicated potential US job cuts as part of a new cost-cutting plan.

The $3 billion in targeted “structural” cost savings will come from asset sales, the use of new technology and workflow changes, Chief Executive Officer Mike Wirth said during an interview. Chevron recently opened up a $1 billion innovation hub in Bengaluru, India, which is hiring workers for engineering and digital services. 

Also Read | Oil Surges on Report Iran Is Planning Fresh Attack on Israel

“We’re going to change where and how we do some of our work,” Wirth said in response to a question about workforce reductions. “The center in India is an example of that. That does have implications on people because we’re changing how work is done and where work is done.”

Follow full coverage of Chevron’s and Exxon’s earnings in our TOPLive blob here.

 

--With assistance from David Wethe.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:1 Nov 2024, 05:36 PM IST
Business NewsNewsUs NewsOil-giant Chevron eyes possible layoffs in US as part of its $3 billion cost cutting measures

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Five Star Business Finance share price

    712.45
    03:49 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    -51.7 (-6.77%)

    Aditya Birla Capital share price

    203.20
    03:59 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    -12.1 (-5.62%)

    PCBL share price

    410.80
    03:53 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    -22.45 (-5.18%)

    Balrampur Chini Mills share price

    627.35
    03:59 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    -31.35 (-4.76%)
    More from Top Losers

    Cipla share price

    1,553.20
    03:57 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    135.75 (9.58%)

    Rainbow Childrens Medicare share price

    1,612.25
    03:57 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    130 (8.77%)

    Doms Industries share price

    2,781.00
    03:29 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    205.4 (7.97%)

    Jubilant Pharmova share price

    1,220.50
    03:29 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    87.15 (7.69%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      81,355.00170.00
      Chennai
      81,361.00170.00
      Delhi
      81,513.00170.00
      Kolkata
      81,365.00170.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.98/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.