Netflix’s highly anticipated documentary series, American Manhunt: O.J. Simpson, explores one of the most sensational and controversial murder trials in history. The four-part series, which premiered on January 29, 2025, revisits the shocking murders of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman and O.J. Simpson’s trial, which captured global attention.

Directed by Floyd Russ, the docuseries examines the events surrounding the 1994 double homicide and its aftermath.

The four-part series The documentary delves into the key aspects of the case, with each episode focusing on a pivotal part of the investigation and trial:

The Blood: The series examines the gruesome details of the murders and the forensic evidence that would later play a crucial role in the trial.

The Search: This episode covers the nationwide manhunt for O.J. Simpson, including the infamous white Bronco chase that captured the world’s attention.

The Circus: This segment dives into the courtroom drama and media frenzy surrounding the trial.

The Verdict: The final episode explores the shocking acquittal of O.J. Simpson and the lasting impact of the verdict.

Interviews and insights One of the key elements of this series is the new interviews with people who were directly involved in the case, offering fresh perspectives. Director Floyd Russ emphasises the importance of presenting both sides of the story to provide a well-rounded view of the events.

Kim Goldman, the sister of Ron Goldman, is featured prominently in the series. Although she admits the pain of discussing the traumatic event, she chooses to do so to shed light on how grief and trauma have been commercialised and sensationalised. In her interview, she expresses the hope that viewers can consume true crime content with more empathy and understanding.

The legacy of the trial Russ highlights the long-lasting effects of the O.J. Simpson trial on the victims’ families and the public. He notes the intense, ongoing media coverage and the public’s fascination with the case, which continues to affect those involved, particularly Kim Goldman. The documentary emphasises the importance of viewing true crime stories as an exploration of human suffering, not mere entertainment.

The outcome of the trial In October 1995, O.J. Simpson was acquitted of the murders of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ronald Goldman after just four hours of jury deliberation. The case became a global spectacle and raised questions about race, the criminal justice system, and the role of media.

O.J. Simpson’s legal troubles after the trial Though Simpson was acquitted of the murders, his legal troubles were far from over. In 2008, he was convicted of robbing a sports memorabilia dealer in Las Vegas. He was sentenced to 33 years in prison but was granted parole in 2017.

O.J. Simpson’s death O.J. Simpson died in April 2024 at the age of 76 after battling cancer, marking the end of a tumultuous life that was heavily shaped by the events surrounding the murders and the subsequent trial.

