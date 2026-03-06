Oklahoma tornado tragedy: Mother and daughter killed after storm hits their car

A mother and daughter were killed on Thursday night (March 5) in western Oklahoma after a tornado struck their vehicle during the beginning of a two-day outbreak of severe storms sweeping across the Plains and Midwest.

According to Major County Sheriff Tony Robinson, the two were traveling near State Highway 60 and 243 Road west of Fairview, Oklahoma, when the tornado hit their vehicle, CNN reported.

Tornado warning was active A tornado warning had been issued for part of Major County between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. Central Time. During the same storm system, powerful winds also overturned a semi-trailer in the county, which lies roughly 80 miles northwest of Oklahoma City, according to the National Weather Service.

Multiple tornado reports Thursday night’s storms generated at least seven reported tornadoes stretching from the Texas Panhandle to south-central Kansas. The severe weather system also brought extremely large hail, with some areas reporting hailstones the size of golf balls or larger.

In Grant County, Oklahoma, another reported tornado knocked down trees and power lines and caused damage to several structures, according to weather service report.

Damage and large hail reported Storm spotters reported damage near the Oklahoma communities of Helena, Medford and Orienta. In Hall County, Texas, hail measuring up to 2.25 inches in diameter—about the size of hen eggs—was recorded.

Severe weather threat continues Meteorologists warn that the severe weather outbreak is expected to intensify Friday. Forecasters say strong thunderstorms could produce damaging winds, large hail, flooding rain and potentially strong tornadoes.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Storm Prediction Center said parts of eastern Oklahoma, eastern Kansas, western Missouri and western Arkansas face the highest risk of stronger tornadoes rated EF2 or higher.

However, scattered severe thunderstorms remain possible across a much broader area—from central Texas to the western Great Lakes, including parts of Wisconsin and Michigan.

Governor responds to tragedy Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt said on social media that he was “praying for the family as they grieve this tragic loss, as well as those impacted by the storms.”