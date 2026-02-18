Oklahoma wildfires scorch 15,000 acres; 4,000 evacuated as fire threat looms through Friday

Hot, dry, and gusty conditions across Oklahoma have sparked several wildfires, leading officials to advise nearly one-third of residents in the city of Woodward to evacuate for safety.

The Oklahoma Emergency Manager stated that four firefighters were wounded during wildfires on Tuesday, reported newson6. A pastor stated that Chris Campbell was among the firefighters wounded in the blaze, and his wife confirmed that he sustained second- and third-degree burns.

The wildfire burning in Woodward, located roughly 140 miles northwest of Oklahoma City, is nearing what officials have described as a “worst-case scenario,” said Matt Lehenbauer, director of emergency management for Woodward, although the flames have not yet reached the city’s most densely populated areas, according to NBC News.

Lehenbauer, the emergency management director for Woodward, which has a population of about 12,000, mentioned the evacuation advisory applies to about 4,000 residents.

Advertisement

He clarified that the order is voluntary, as Oklahoma law does not allow authorities to impose mandatory evacuations.

The Ranger Road Fire has scorched around 15,000 acres in the Oklahoma Panhandle. Authorities have initiated evacuations in parts of southwest Kansas and northwest Oklahoma, while law enforcement agencies have shut down multiple roads in the affected areas, reported BBC.

Gov. Laura Kelly ordered an emergency proclamation on Sunday, cautioning that hazardous fire weather conditions were expected to persist through Thursday.

Advertisement

State officials said Kansas’ emergency operations center was activated Tuesday, with staff from the State Fire Marshal’s Office, the Kansas Forest Service, the Kansas Highway Patrol and the state Transportation Department deployed to respond. Authorities also closed sections of Interstate 70 and US Route 50 due to wind-blown dust severely reducing visibility.

The Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food, and Forestry said temperatures along western Oklahoma could climb to as high as 85 degrees on Wednesday.

Also Read | Colorado braces for 110 mph winds; Xcel Energy cuts power amid wildfire danger

The National Weather Service (NWS) office in Norman said heightened fire weather conditions could persist through at least Friday. The Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food, and Forestry indicated that conditions are expected to ease starting Thursday, as winds shift from the southwest to the northwest, bringing in cooler air.

Advertisement

Oklahoma Forestry Services mentioned that aerial firefighting support had been sought, but strong winds and powerful gusts made it unsafe to carry out aviation operations over the blaze, reported The Mirror. The agency noted that gusts exceeding 65 mph had been recorded. It added that although air resources were requested to assist in containing the fire, they could not be deployed due to the high wind speeds.

Kansas Governor reacts Kansas Governor Kevin Stitt took to X and said, “I am at the State Emergency Operations Center being briefed on the ongoing wildfire response and remain in close coordination with the Oklahoma Forestry Services.”

Oklahoma Emergency Management, and local first responders, as they work quickly to contain the wildfires impacting Beaver and Texas Counties. The fire in Beaver County is continuing to spread. Winds are gusting over 65 mph," he added.

Advertisement

Additional wildfires have also broken out in Texas, New Mexico, and Missouri after warm, dry air settled over the Central Plains in the wake of a weekend storm front, the National Interagency Fire Center said.