‘Sending love to the Kirks’: Jimmy Kimmel mourned Charlie’s death, shared heartfelt Instagram post 6 days ago

Jimmy Kimmel expressed deep sorrow over Charlie Kirk’s killing, calling the act “horrible and monstrous.” He urged people to pause the blame game and simply agree that no human should ever be shot.

“Instead of the angry finger-pointing, can we just for one day agree that it is horrible and monstrous to shoot another human? On behalf of my family, we send love to the Kirks and to all the children, parents and innocents who fall victim to senseless gun violence,” said Jimmy Kimmel in a post on Instagram.

Jimmy Kimmel controversy: What happened to the show? ABC has put Jimmy Kimmel’s late-night show on hold indefinitely following remarks he made about Charlie Kirk's murder. His comments sparked backlash, prompting several ABC-affiliated stations to pull the show from their schedules.

What comments did Jimmy Kimmel make? Kimmel, a longtime late-night host, criticised how some people reacted to Kirk’s assassination, saying that “many in MAGA land are going out of their way to exploit his murder.”

What did Jimmy Kimmel say about Charlie Kirk? ABC, which has aired Kimmel's late-night show since 2003, moved swiftly after Nextstar Communications Group said it would pull the show starting Wednesday. Kimmel's comments about Kirk's death “are offensive and insensitive at a critical time in our national political discourse,” said Andrew Alford, president of Nexstar's broadcasting division. Nexstar operates 23 ABC affiliates, AP reported.

On Twitter Wednesday night, White House deputy chief of staff Taylor Budowich posted: “Welcome to Consequence Culture. Normal, common sense Americans are no longer taking the b———- and companies like ABC are finally willing to do the right and reasonable thing."

Earlier, when reporters asked Donald Trump how he's been holding up, the POTUS was quick to shift everyone's attention to a new ballroom for the White House, which is currently under construction.

“I think very good. And by the way, right there you see all the trucks. They just started construction of the new ballroom for the White House, which is something they've been trying to get for about 150 years. And it's gonna be a beauty. It'll be an absolutely magnificent structure."

Earlier, Trump stated that Kirk was “like a son to him,” and even hailed him as “legendary.” On Friday, Trump announced that Charlie Kirk's shooter had been arrested.

What did Jimmy Kimmel say about Charlie Kirk? In his monologue on Monday, Kimmel said that “we hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang desperately trying to characterise this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it.”

Kimmel said that Trump's response to Kirk's death “is not how an adult grieves the murder of someone he called a friend. This is how a 4-year-old mourns a goldfish, OK?” He also said that FBI chief Kash Patel has handled the investigation into the murder "like a kid who didn't read the book, BS'ing his way through an oral report.

Kimmel, much like CBS late-night host Stephen Colbert, has regularly criticised Trump and his policies on his ABC program.

While CBS officially announced earlier this summer that Colbert’s show would end after this season due to financial reasons, some observers have speculated that his outspoken views on Trump may have influenced the decision.

Charlie Kirk, an influential conservative activist and close ally of Donald Trump, was fatally shot last week while speaking at a university campus in Utah.

According to authorities, 22-year-old Tyler Robinson fired a single shot from a rooftop, striking Kirk in the neck with a rifle. Robinson was arrested at the scene and has since been formally charged with murder.

The White House this week said it would be pursuing an alleged left-wing "domestic terror movement" in the wake of Kirk's killing, prompting alarm that such a campaign could be used to silence political dissent.

(This is a developing story)