Once a style icon, Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs looks nearly unrecognisable in new prison photo

A new mugshot of rapper and producer Sean “Diddy” Combs has been released following his transfer to a federal prison in New Jersey. The 56-year-old music mogul is currently serving a 50-month sentence at the Federal Correctional Institution in Fort Dix.

The latest image, obtained by CBS News, shows the I’ll Be Missing You hitmaker sporting visibly gray hair and a beard, a notable change from his appearance before incarceration. Combs appears calm and composed as he faces the camera.

According to court documents cited by CBS, Combs is currently working as a chaplain’s assistant at the facility and is enrolled in an intensive drug rehabilitation program. However, reports suggest his time in prison has not been without controversy.

TMZ recently claimed that Combs was reprimanded by officials for allegedly consuming a homemade alcoholic drink, made using sugar, soda, and apples. A representative for Combs, however, denied the allegation, calling the report “completely false.”

On social media, his team stated, “His only focus is becoming the best version of himself and returning to his family.”

Combs also reportedly faced disciplinary action for making an unauthorized three-person phone call earlier this month, which he said was to his legal team.

The Bad Boy Records founder, who was acquitted of sex trafficking and racketeering charges in July but convicted on two counts of prostitution, is scheduled for release on 8 May 2028.