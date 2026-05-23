One dead, over 30 injured, including FDNY firefighters in Staten Island shipyard explosion; Mamdani reacts

At least one person died, and over 30 people were injured, mostly members of the Fire Department of New York City (FDNY), following an explosion and fire at a Staten Island shipyard on Friday (local time).

CBS News reported that the person who lost his life was a civilian. Along with 34 members of the FDNY, including a fire marshal who was critically hurt and a firefighter who was seriously injured, another civilian sustained injuries.

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All of the victims were rushed to area hospitals, officials said.

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Here's what happened FDNY Commissioner Lillian Bonsignore said the blaze started at around 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time in the basement area of a metal building located behind a shipping dock in Staten Island’s Mariners Harbor neighborhood, along Richmond Terrace near Lockman and Andros avenues.

The commissioner added that responding crews were met with limited visibility and heavy smoke, and they were told that two workers were trapped in the basement.

The fire was brought under control around 7:20 p.m. Over 200 first responders were sent to the scene. As of now, the cause of the fire and explosion is unknown.

The blaze rapidly escalated into a two-alarm fire, and a loud explosion was heard shortly after first responders reached the scene.

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According to a doctor at Staten Island University Hospital, the firefighters who arrived at the hospital on Friday were suffering from something silent, which is blast energy.

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NYC mayor, officials react to explosion Reacting to the fire and explosion in Staten Island, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani said, "As the fire grew, first responders did what they always do. They ran towards danger so others could escape to safety."

Mamdani, who visited a firefighter, said, "Tonight I visited a firefighter in serious condition, as well as the family of a fire marshal who remains in critical condition. I ask every New Yorker to keep those injured — and their families — in your thoughts." He added, "To the first responders who rushed toward danger without hesitation: thank you. As you do every day, you put yourselves in harm's way so others can escape. Our city owes you a debt of gratitude."

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FDNY Chief of Department John Esposito noted, "Confined spaces are very dangerous operations for any rescuers," and added, "We had firefighters inside conducting searches and on top of the barge and adjacent to the barge. We had several who were injured."

New York Governor Kathy Hochul, in a post on X, wrote, "Praying for everyone injured in today's Staten Island shipyard explosion, including the FDNY firefighters who rushed toward danger to save lives. State agencies are coordinating with city officials as investigators work to determine the cause."

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In a press conference on Friday evening, Staten Island Borough President Vito Fossella said, "Let's stick together. Let's keep these folks in our prayers. Let's make sure that this can't happen again." Fossella added, "But let us know one thing – that this fire department and New York City EMS, there is nobody better, and let's pray that these men walk out of [the hospital] on their own two feet in the not-too-distant future."

Witness recalls horror One resident said they were driving along Richmond Terrace toward their home when they suddenly heard a loud explosion near the area. The sound startled them, although they said they did not initially see any flames.

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Car explosion in Lower Manhattan Earlier this week, in a separate incident, a car exploded in Lower Manhattan, sending thick black smoke into the air near the Charging Bull statue in New York.

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Firefighters brought the blaze under control just before 7 p.m. on Tuesday. Officials said no injuries were reported, while the exact cause of the fire remains under investigation.

About the Author Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More ✕ Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.



Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.



At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.



She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.



Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.