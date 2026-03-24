OnlyFans CEO Leonid Radvinsky was dead for a few days before news became public, says close friend Bachman: Report

News of OnlyFans' Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Leonid Radvinsky’s death emerged on Monday, although the New York Post indicated he had died several days earlier following a battle with cancer. The information was not made public immediately after his passing.

Citing Andy Bachman, CEO of Creators Inc, a company closely associated with adult content creators on the platform, the report noted that the death was not sudden and that considerable preparation had taken place beforehand. Bachman said Radvinsky’s condition had been known to insiders for some time and that steps had been taken to ensure continuity.

Also Read | Who was Leonid Radvinsky? OnlyFans owner dies at 43 after battling cancer

Radvinsky lived a private life, says Bachman Bachman, who shared a close relationship with Radvinsky, said those within his circle had long been aware of his health issues. He indicated that while the loss was deeply felt, the company had been left in a strong and prepared position. He also explained that news of the death surfaced days later as part of a deliberate effort to avoid disruption to operations.

'Insiders knew [Radvinsky] had been dealing with health issues for some time, and while his passing is tragic, he left behind a company that was fully prepared and resilient," he told the New York Post.

He further reflected on Radvinsky’s personality, noting the contrast between his public influence and personal life. Despite building one of the most widely discussed platforms online, he lived quietly, maintaining a disciplined lifestyle shaped by faith and family.

Also Read | Who was Leonid Radvinsky? OnlyFans owner dies at 43 after battling cancer

Media reports have suggested that despite making $7.4 billion and playing a major role in bringing adult content into the mainstream digital economy, Radvinsky maintained an exceptionally low public profile, with only one known photograph of him in circulation.

Radvinsky's secret battle with cancer The platform confirmed that Radvinsky died after a prolonged and private fight with cancer at 43. In its statement, the company said, "We are deeply saddened to announce the death of Leo Radvinsky. Leo passed away peacefully after a long battle with cancer," adding that his family requested privacy during this time.

In the period leading up to his death, Radvinsky reportedly withdrew from public view and lived in a $19 million, 6,000-square-foot oceanfront condominium at Turnberry Ocean Club in Miami. The high-security property features private elevators, continuous surveillance, and discreet access to parking areas, allowing complete privacy from public attention.

Radvinsky's early life and family Radvinsky was born in Odesa to Jewish Ukrainian parents and was later raised outside Chicago. He graduated from Northwestern University with a degree in economics and developed an early interest in scalable business models within the adult-tech space, which eventually led to his involvement with OnlyFans.

He is survived by his wife, Yekaterina “Katie” Chudnovsky, an attorney and philanthropist who leads special projects at the Rare Cancer Research Foundation, according to her online profile.

Radvinsky's ventures In 2018, Radvinsky acquired Fenix International, the parent company of OnlyFans, and remained its director as well as majority shareholder for the next eight years.

His work, particularly enabling adult content creators to reach audiences directly through subscription-based models while retaining 80% of their earnings, reshaped the economics of the pornography industry.

Before OnlyFans, he was involved in several early ventures, including websites that claimed to provide access to hacked passwords for adult platforms. He later registered hundreds of domain names, many of which were explicit in nature or referenced celebrities from the early 2000s.

In 2004, Radvinsky launched MyFreeCams, an early entrant in the live-streaming adult content space, where users could pay performers for private interactions. The platform helped establish a model that would later evolve into the subscription-driven approach seen on OnlyFans.