OnlyFans is up for sale: UFC legend Conor McGregor ‘confirms' his interest in Instagram Story

Leonid Radvinsky is considering selling OnlyFans. The owner of the adult-content platform has valued the company at around $8 billion, per Bloomberg.

The London-based website allows creators to share exclusive videos, photos and messages. It keeps 20% of all earnings. Over time, it has grown beyond adult content, adding comedians, singers and trainers to attract wider audiences.

Talks are still in the early stages, and no deal is final. OnlyFans made a profit of $485.5 million in the year ending November 2023.

Radvinsky owns the platform through Fenix International. The Ukraine-born entrepreneur who now lives in Florida has earned over $1 billion in dividends in three years. He bought the business in 2018 from UK founders Guy and Tim Stokely.

OnlyFans gained huge popularity during the COVID-19 lockdown. Radvinsky, who founded MyFreeCams, bought 75% of OnlyFans’ parent company in 2018.

Despite the company’s growth, any sale faces challenges due to its adult content. A group led by Forest Road Company is among the possible buyers. Neither Radvinsky nor OnlyFans has commented on the matter.

Conor McGregor in ‘serious talks’ Now, it has emerged that UFC legend Conor McGregor is in “serious talks” to buy the adult content platform. McGregor apparently confirmed he is interested in the purchase by sharing an Instagram Story.

Conor McGregor's Instagram Story

McGregor, a former UFC champion, has made wise investments. His Proper 12 whiskey brand was sold for around £500 million ($677 million), earning £120 million ($162 million). He still promotes the brand actively.

Conor McGregor also owns a pub in Dublin called The Blackforge Inn, where he promotes his businesses. He reportedly spent $3.4 million to buy and renovate the venue.

McGregor’s growing business empire continues to expand beyond the fight world. His interest in OnlyFans shows that he is not hesitant to take a bold new step.

OnlyFans pays $20 billion to creators In October 2024, OnlyFans CEO Keily Blair revealed that OnlyFans had paid $20 billion to over 4 million creators since 2016. The platform doesn’t show ads or track users. Instead, it earns through subscriptions, pay-per-view and tips.

According to Blair, over half of the platform’s earnings come from small payments rather than regular subscriptions.