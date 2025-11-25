OnlyFans star Ari Kytsya’s lecture at Univ of Washington draws attention; Prof defends invite as ‘not an endorsement’

After the University of Washington drew attention last week after a professor invited OnlyFans creator Ari Kytsya to speak to her students, the professor and the content creator defended the decision, emphasizing the educational value of the discussion.

Dr. Nicole McNichols, who teaches Psych 210: The Diversity of Human Sexuality, highlighted the educational value of the visit.

In an Instagram post, she wrote: “Our manifestation worked! Yesterday, my class had the chance to hear from THE Ari Kytsya (@arikytsya), someone who understandably sparks mixed reactions, but whose voice and lived experience are essential in any honest conversation about sexuality, labor, and the realities of today’s digital landscape.”

The professor noted that the discussion covered both the challenges and successes in Kytsya’s career, providing students with a candid view of the adult content industry.

Kytsya shares career insights Kytsya spoke openly about her work, emphasizing its distinctions from mainstream pornography, McNichols added: “Much of commercial [pornography] still portrays women in unrealistic, scripted, and at times even non-consensual scenarios. OF, by contrast, often features real people with real bodies creating content on their own terms.”

Te professor also reflected on the emotional and professional effort behind her success: “It took her years of effort, strategy, and emotional labor to build what she has today, and she’s been scammed along the way, just like many others in the industry. Ari absolutely loves her job, her friends within the community and of course the success it’s brought her.”

Kytsya speaking with Fox News Digital added that she spoke from personal experience and did not claim to represent the entire industry: “I wasn’t there to teach anybody any facts. I stated at the beginning that these are only my opinions and experiences; it doesn’t mean that what I'm saying is right or wrong or that my experiences would be the same as anybody else in the industry.”

Relationships and public life Kytsya also shared insights into her personal life, including her relationship with rapper Yung Gravy:

“Hearing her talk about how they communicate and navigate their public lives together was definitely a highlight for the room,” McNichols wrote.

University defends decision In response to online criticism, the university reaffirmed the educational context of the visit. Spokesperson Victor Balta said: “Psychology 210 is a course on human sexuality. The class includes discussion of ethical pornography and aims to eradicate shame and encourage open and frank conversations about sex. It is a 200-level and the students enrolled are adults.”

Dr. McNichols echoed this point speaking with Fox News Digital: “OnlyFans is a multibillion-dollar part of today’s sexual media landscape, and if we want open, honest and informed conversations about sexuality, we need to include voices from the spaces where people are actually engaging… Inviting a creator is not an endorsement of any particular path. It is an opportunity for students to think critically about the world around them, grounded in real human stories.”