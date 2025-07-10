OpenAI CEO Sam Altman mocks Musk over Trump split: ‘Elon busts up with everybody, that’s what he does’

At the annual Sun Valley “summer camp for billionaires” on Tuesday (July 8), OpenAI CEO Sam Altman took a jab at former partner Elon Musk while weighing in on Musk’s crumbling relationship with President Donald Trump, during a conversation with The New York Post.

From allies to adversaries Altman and Musk co-founded OpenAI in 2015 but had a falling out in 2018. Disagreements over the company's direction — particularly whether it should remain non-profit — led Musk to depart and set off a long-running feud. The rivalry has since played out in legal filings and public jabs.

Trump called Musk a “train wreck” after the launch of the party.

Altman, when asked whether he would support Musk’s new political venture, didn’t hold back.

“I don’t know. I haven’t had a chance to read about it,” he said, offering a veiled jab at the party and its chaotic rollout.

Altman edges into Trump’s orbit Despite previously donating $1 million to Trump’s 2016 inauguration fund, Altman has largely stayed out of partisan politics — until now. In January, he appeared at the White House with Trump to promote the Stargate AI project, a $500 billion federal initiative focused on artificial intelligence and national infrastructure.

A crumbling alliance Trump and Musk’s friendship began unraveling after Musk publicly rejected Trump’s “One Big Beautiful Bill” — a piece of legislation seen as a centerpiece of the President’s economic revival agenda. Musk’s rejection of the bill reportedly infuriated Trump, accelerating their rift.

