OpenAI, Sam Altman sued by Florida over 'web of deceit and the exploitation of users': What is the case all about?

James Uthmeier, Florida Attorney General, on Monday (local time) sued artificial intelligence (AI) company OpenAI and its Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Sam Altman, accusing the firm of putting profit over safety.

NBC News, citing the complaint filed, noted, "The rise of OpenAI is attributable to a web of deceit and the exploitation of users (including Floridians), leveraging their data and safety to boost OpenAI’s market value at unacceptable costs."

The AI company has also been accused of fuelling violence and pushing a product it knew could harm users. The development comes more than a month after Uthmeier issued subpoenas to the company and sought information on how it handles user threats of harm to themselves or others.

Florida has become the first state to sue OpenAI and Altman over the design and safety of its products. The Attorney General said the civil action, seeking penalties and a court order rather than criminal charges, "seeks to hold Altman personally liable for the harm he has caused Floridians through his reckless and willful conduct as founder and CEO of OpenAI, including his utter disregard for the risk to human life caused by his firm's conduct.” The lawsuit is separate from a criminal investigation into OpenAI that Uthmeier launched in late April, which is still ongoing.

What is OpenAI accused of? The broad lawsuit accuses OpenAI of four counts of deceptive and unfair trade practices, two counts of negligence, two counts of violating product liability laws, and one count each of fraudulent misrepresentation and creating a public nuisance. It alleges that OpenAI’s systems pose a “great danger of addiction, cognitive decline, suicide, violence, and related harms” to users.

Also Read | How Sam Altman’s OpenAI Won Its Huge Lawsuit Against Elon Musk Over Profit Shift

The company has also been accused of the alleged use of its chatbot in the planning of a mass shooting at Florida State University, which resulted in the deaths of two students at the University of South Florida.

OpenAI's remarks on its designs The AI company has consistently maintained that it designs its systems with “safety at every step” and added that it has “safeguards in place to help people, especially teens, when conversations turn sensitive.”

It further said that ChatGPT's training is being continuously improved to recognise and respond to signs of mental or emotional distress, de-escalate conversations, and subsequently guide people towards real-world support.

After the company was sued by the victims' families, OpenAI spokesperson Drew Pusateri, in a statement at the time, said, "Last year’s mass shooting at Florida State University was a tragedy, but ChatGPT is not responsible for this terrible crime."

He added, "In this case, ChatGPT provided factual responses to questions with information that could be found broadly across public sources on the internet, and it did not encourage or promote illegal or harmful activity."

AI company faces intense scrutiny The lawsuit by Florida's Attorney General adds to a growing list of legal challenges filed by both government entities and private individuals against OpenAI, many of which similarly allege that the firm's AI products can cause significant harm to users.

The AI company has been sued by the representatives of at least seven individuals who have alleged that the products caused users to commit suicide or develop harmful delusions.

The Altman-led firm has also been sued by the families of multiple victims in February's mass shooting in Tumbler Ridge, British Columbia. The victims' families claim that the company should have reported the suspect’s concerning use of ChatGPT to law enforcement months earlier after the individual’s gun-related interactions with the chatbot triggered concerns among the company’s safety teams.

Altman apologized to the Tumbler Ridge community in late April and pledged to continue “working with all levels of government to help ensure something like this never happens again.”

Also Read | Altman apologizes after OpenAI failed to alert police before Tumbler Ridge killings