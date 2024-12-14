Suchir Balaji, a 26-year-old former OpenAI researcher who had voiced concerns about the company's policies and procedures, was discovered dead in his San Francisco apartment on November 26, the Chicago Tribune reported.

When police and paramedics got to the location, they discovered a dead adult male who had apparently committed suicide. According to the police, statement cited Who was by the San Francisco Chronicle, "no evidence of foul play was found during the initial investigation."

Many people expressed horror at Balaji's death, which triggered a huge internet reaction. Balaji had accused OpenAI of copyright breaches immediately after leaving the firm in August. Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, responded to the news with a ‘hmm’

Who was Suchir Balaji? Balaji, who spent more than four years at OpenAI, played a key role in the development of ChatGPT.



Prior to working at OpenAI, Balaji studied computer science at the University of California, Berkeley. While in college, he interned at Scale AI and OpenAI.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Balaji worked on WebGPT in his early days at OpenAI. He later joined the pretraining team for GPT-4, the reasoning team with o1, and the post-training team for ChatGPT.

