Operation Absolute Resolve: From F-22s to B-1 Bombers — Dan Caine details firepower used in Venezuela mission

General Dan Caine said the US military operation in Venezuela, codenamed Operation Absolute Resolve, was the result of months of planning and interagency coordination, involving more than 150 aircraft and a precise overnight raid on Nicolás Maduro’s compound.

Written By Ravi Hari
Updated4 Jan 2026, 01:55 AM IST
General Dan Caine, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, U.S. President Donald Trump and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth attend a press conference following a U.S. strike on Venezuela where President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, were captured, from Trump's Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., January 3, 2026. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
General Dan Caine, Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, said the US military operation targeting Venezuela, codenamed Operation Absolute Resolve, was the result of extensive preparation and coordination.

“This operation, known as Operation Absolute Resolve, was the culmination of months of planning and rehearsal,” Caine said.

He added that the military remains prepared for similar missions in the future.

“There is always a chance that we’ll be tasked to do this type of mission again.”

Months of interagency coordination

Caine stressed that the operation was not improvised but built on long-standing coordination across US agencies and military domains.

“Our interagency work began months ago and built on decades of experience of integrating complex air, ground, space, and maritime operations,” he said.

Describing the lead-up to the mission, Caine said US forces exercised restraint and discipline.

“We watched, we waited, we prepared. We remained patient and professional.”

More than 150 aircraft deployed

The chairman revealed the sheer scale of the operation, which involved aircraft launching from multiple locations across the hemisphere.

“The operation involved more than 150 aircraft launching across the Western Hemisphere in close coordination,” Caine said.

He detailed the range of military assets deployed during the mission.

“The Force included F-22s, F-35s, F-18s, EA-18s, E-2s, B-1 bombers, and other support aircraft, as well as numerous remotely piloted drones.”

Timing and execution of Maduro compound raid

Caine provided precise details of the timing and execution of the raid that targeted Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro’s compound.

“We arrived at Maduro’s compound at 1:01 a.m. Eastern Standard Time, or 2:01 a.m. Caracas local time,” he said.

He said the apprehension force moved swiftly to secure the objective.

“The apprehension force descended into Maduro’s compound and moved with speed, precision and discipline towards their objective and isolated the area to ensure the safety and security of the ground force.”

Mission posture going forward

Caine concluded by reiterating that US forces remain ready to act again if directed.

“There is always a chance that we’ll be tasked to do this type of mission again,” he said, underscoring continued military preparedness.

