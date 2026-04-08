Operation Epic Fury LIVE: ‘Give it voluntarily — or we’ll take it out,’ Pentagon’s ultimatum to Iran on uranium

United States and Iran have agreed to a two-week ceasefire, an agreement that was struck at the eleventh hour before the '8pm deadline' that US President Donald Trump set over the weekend. US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Dan Caine lay out the next phase of the operation.

Stay tuned to Livemint for all the LIVE updates from the presser

18:48 IST

“Give it voluntarily — or we’ll take it out,” Pentagon's ultimatum to Iran on uranium The Defense Secretary outlined two possible paths for Iran — voluntary compliance or forced action.

“They will either give it to us… they’ll give it to us voluntarily, we’ll get it, we’ll take it out — or if we have to do something else ourselves… we reserve that opportunity.”

18:46 IST

“We’re watching it,” Hegseth says on Iran’s ‘buried’ uranium US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said Washington is closely monitoring Iran’s enriched uranium stockpile, warning that the material remains a key point in any future deal with Tehran.

Responding to a question on whether Iran would be required to hand over its enriched uranium, Hegseth said the material is currently hidden but under surveillance.

“That material is currently ‘buried’ and the U.S. is ‘watching it.’”

18:43 IST

“We’re not going anywhere,” Hegseth says as ceasefire holds Hegseth said that the military was "hanging around" as the ceasefire is underway.

"We'll be hanging around, we're not going anywhere," he said.

18:39 IST

“Bravery and sheer guts” of US troops praised by Defense Secretary Hegseth says:

“For now, for now, [the Pentagon] has done its part”

“We stand ready in the background to ensure Iran upholds every reasonable term.”

“Bravery and sheer guts” of the US military were key to the operation.

“The operation had hobbled Iran’s regime.”

Hegseth claimed the US achieved the best deal possible: “Nobody makes a better deal than Trump.”

18:35 IST

“Iran has been a threat for 47 years,” Pentagon Chief says Hegseth says: "Iran has been a THREAT to the United States and the free world for 47 years. Chants 'Death to America.' Targeting our people. Killing Americans. Lying and blackmailing their way toward a nuclear weapon... No longer. Not on our watch."

18:30 IST

Hegseth says Iran agreed to deal after “out of options” US Secretary of State Pete Hegseth said the new Iranian regime “understood that a deal was far better than the fate that awaited them”.

Hegseth confirmed that several senior Iranian officials were killed during the US-Israeli strikes, which he described as critical to achieving strategic objectives.

“This new regime was out of options and out of time, so they cut a deal,” he said.

"They know that this agreement means they will never, ever possess a nuclear weapon,” Hegseth added.

18:25 IST

Hegseth says “every single objective on plan, on schedule” in Iran campaign The US-Israeli joint operation met every objective on plan and on schedule, says Hegseth.

“We finished completely destroying Iran’s defense-industrial base, a core pillar of our mission,” Hegseth added. “They can no longer build missiles.”

Hegseth says US dismantled Iran’s military in less than 40 days using only 10% of its combat power.

Hegseth says Iran’s navy has been sunk “at the bottom of the sea”

He says Iran’s missile capabilities are “functionally destroyed.”

18:22 IST

“Iran begged for this ceasefire,” says Hegseth “Iran begged for this ceasefire — and we all know it,” said Hegseth.

"Operation Epic Fury was a capital V military victory," he said.

Hegseth said that the operation rendered Iran's military "combat ineffective for years to come."

18:20 IST

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth declares operation in Iran a 'a historic and overwhelming victory' US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, referring to the Pentagon’s name for the war, said: “Operation Epic Fury was a historic and overwhelming victory on the battlefield.”

The Defense Secretary highlighted that US objectives — including neutralizing Iranian ballistic missile capabilities, targeting the Iranian navy, and striking the country’s defense industrial base — had been achieved.

Under the terms of the ceasefire arrangement, Tehran will temporarily reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global energy corridor, while Washington suspends planned strikes.

When, where to watch the press conference?

The press briefing can be viewed on the official X handle.