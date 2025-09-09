Operation Midway Blitz: Trump Administration move to tackle criminal illegal aliens in Chicago

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) on Monday (September 8) announced Operation Midway Blitz, a federal enforcement initiative aimed at criminal illegal aliens in Chicago and Illinois. The operation was launched in honor of Katie Abraham, who was killed in a drunk-driving hit-and-run by Julio Cucul-Bol, a criminal illegal alien.

DHS Statement on Operation Midway Blitz “DHS is launching Operation Midway Blitz in honor of Katie Abraham who was killed in Illinois by a criminal illegal alien who should have never been in our country. This operation will target the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens in Chicago,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin.

McLaughlin criticised Illinois’ sanctuary policies under Governor J.B. Pritzker, claiming they allowed dangerous individuals—including gang members, rapists, and drug traffickers—to roam freely. She added: “President Trump and Secretary Noem have a clear message: no city is a safe haven for criminal illegal aliens. If you come to our country illegally and break our laws, we will hunt you down, arrest you, deport you, and you will never return.”

Trump promises federal action in Chicago President Donald Trump, speaking at the Museum of the Bible in Washington, reiterated his commitment to enforcing federal law in cities he says are plagued by crime.

“We'd love to go into Chicago and straighten it out,” Trump said. “Chicago is a very dangerous place, and we have a governor that doesn’t care about crime, I guess. We could solve Chicago very quickly, but we’re going to make a decision as to where we go over the next day or two.”

Trump has repeatedly criticised Mayor Brandon Johnson and Governor Pritzker for rejecting federal assistance, writing on Truth Social: “Governor Pritzker just stated that he doesn’t want Federal Government HELP! WHY??? What is wrong with this guy… I want to help the people of Chicago, not hurt them. Only the Criminals will be hurt! We can move fast and stop this madness.”

Protests and local leaders' oppposition Chicago has braced for possible federal intervention, with protests erupting over the weekend. Local officials have warned that deploying federal agents could be unnecessary and illegal, citing statistics that show overall crime is down compared to last year.